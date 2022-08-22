Putin's Officials Kidnap Children; Prepare Minors For War, Blackmail Relatives To Fight In Ukraine: Report

In the occupied areas of Ukraine, Russian officials are kidnapping older children to forcefully prepare them for the war, according to Kyiv's officials. Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, claimed that on numerous occasions, Russian occupiers have kidnapped older children to prepare them for the war.

In the Bilovodsk district, thirty schoolchildren were 'solemnly sworn in and initiated into the Young Guard military-patriotic movement' on the 225th anniversary of the village of Novoderkul, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

Haidai underlined that there are possibilities that parents could not be aware of what was happening at Novoderkul. Although, Haidai on his Telegram channel stressed that "Parents, or more accurately mothers, might have known. And still they let their kids attend the event and have resigned themselves to just observe this absurd event, which will beget only death."

People of Lushank have reported multiple cases of kidnapping of children, who were aged 14-18. In the process, children are detained for dozens of hours initially to confirm their identity. Usually, it takes around 72 hours.

Once the child's father or brother arrive at the location, they are then faced with the question: "Who do you want to go to the front, if not this child?", according to Pravda.

Meanwhile, Russia carried out seven rocket strikes and fired on the various positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Using tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), Russia also attempted to undertake five tank assaults over the course of Sunday night, according to Haidai.

