Who Is Radule Bojovic? Chicago Cop Accused of Being Illegal Migrant Arrested by ICE as Part of Operation Midway Blitz

A police officer from suburban Chicago was left shocked when ICE agents arrested him almost suddenly after discovering that he had been living in the United States illegally. Radule Bojovic, a Montenegro native, was off duty on Thursday morning when ICE agents approached and arrested him in a parking lot in Rolling Meadows.

Bojovic, who said that he "loves America," told agents that he had been serving as a sworn officer with the Hanover Park Police Department since January. He was taken into custody as part of Operation Midway Blitz, a federal initiative targeting what officials describe as "the worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants in the Chicago area.

Illegal Immigrant Cop Arrested

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Bojovic had overstayed his B-2 tourist visa, which required him to leave the United States by March 31, 2015. Instead, he remained in the country illegally for more than a decade.

Ben Bergquam, founder of FrontlineAmerica.com and host of Law & Border on Real America's Voice News, was present during Bojovic's arrest and filmed the moment ICE agents placed him in handcuffs.

When Bergquam asked how long he had been a police officer, Bojovic said, "January 8, 2025." He also confirmed that when he was hired, he had submitted work authorization documents and said that he was cleared to carry a firearm while on duty.

Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS assistant secretary, slammed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, accusing him of permitting "violent illegal aliens" to enter and remain in the state.

"Governor J.B. Pritzker doesn't just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois's communities, he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. Radule Bojovic violated our nation's laws and was living ILLEGALLY in the United States for 10 years—what kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns?" she said.

"It's a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm. A so-called law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law," she added.

Nothing Right in Chicago

ICE confirmed that Bojovic did not have any weapons on him when he was arrested, noting that he was only allowed to carry a firearm while on duty. He showed his employee ID and confirmed that he was indeed a police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department.

According to the DHS, Bojovic had been approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January 2025 and was set to receive a starting salary of $78,955.70.

A post on the department's Facebook page said that Bojovic had graduated from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy on August 22 and was about to begin an "intensive" 15-week field training and evaluation program.

Hanover Park, where he worked, is a suburb of Chicago, located roughly an hour from the city.

Additional police records showed that Bojovic's total earnings for 2025 amounted to $205,707, which included $9,276 for FICA and Medicare taxes.

The Village of Hanover Park stated that Bojovic had been hired in January 2025 "in full compliance with federal and state law."

According to the village, Bojovic had valid work authorization from the federal government before he was hired, and a full background check had also been completed.

Hanover Park officials said they had not received "any notice from any federal or state agency" indicating that Bojovic's work authorization had been revoked.

The village confirmed that Bojovic had been placed on administrative leave while his immigration case is being resolved.

They added that he would be "returned to full duty status" if he is permitted to remain and work legally in the United States.