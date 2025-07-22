Who is Pierre Réginald Boulos? Former Presidential Candidate Arrested by ICE for Supporting Violent Groups and Concealing Vital Details

Federal agents in Miami have arrested Pierre Réginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, doctor, and former presidential candidate. His detention has been verified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as of last Thursday. He was arrested at his home in South Florida. This is one of the most high-profile arrests made by ICE so far.

Boulos was arrested for violating the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to ICE. He is accused of promoting activities that fuel gang violence, leading to Haiti's general instability. Officials believe his conduct will work against U.S. foreign policy.

Despite being born in the U.S., Boulos renounced his American citizenship to run for president in Haiti. He later obtained lawful permanent residency in 2023 under the Biden administration. But ICE now alleges that he hid his political allegiances and old legal entanglements while applying for residency.

Last year, Boulos founded the Third Way Movement political party, which directly challenged the previous president, Jovenel Moïse. ICE says Boulos didn't tell them he had been referred for prosecution in Haiti for allegedly misappropriating loans—an allegation he has disputed.

He is currently detained at the Krome North Service Processing Center in Miami. Human rights activists have criticized this center for overcrowding and poor conditions.

Boulos was once president of Haiti's National Chamber of Commerce and founder of several companies. He remained active in Haitian politics until the assassination of President Moïse in 2021. Gang violence has soared in Haiti since then.

His arrest comes as tensions between the United States and Haiti have intensified over American immigration policies that have targeted people from the country. Advocacy groups fear increased deportations. "I have said this from day one: You have to put the emphasis on criminals, not on people who are trying to seek refuge, trying to look for a better way to live or escape political persecution," said Rod Joseph, a Haitian-American candidate for Congress.

Boulos had yet to make a public statement, and his legal team didn't reply to a request for comment from the media. To this day, he is the highest-profile Haitian figure arrested by ICE.