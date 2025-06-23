Iran Threatened Trump that It Will Activate Sleeper-Cell Terrorists in the US Days Before Bunker Buster Bombs Were Dropped on Its Nuclear Sites

Iran warned President Donald Trump that it would activate sleeper cell terrorists to carry out attacks in the United States if he Dared launch a strike on the Islamic Republic, according to reports. Sources told NBC News that the President received the warning from the Iranian regime just days before he ordered U.S. military action against Iran's nuclear sites.

The message was reportedly passed to Trump via a third party during the G7 summit that was held in Canada last week. Sources say President Trump left the G7 summit early on June 16 to weigh his options amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and decide on an attack.

Striking Before Being Hit

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after his departure, Trump said he would be holding emergency meetings with his national security team in the White House Situation Room. This came after he made a dramatic appeal for civilians to evacuate Tehran, as Israeli airstrikes hit the city.

Following the U.S. deployment of B-2 bombers, which dropped over a dozen GBU-57 "bunker buster" bombs, Iran's foreign minister condemned the attack as "outrageous" and declared that Tehran "reserves every right" to respond.

In the aftermath, the Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide terrorism alert on Sunday, warning of potential cyberattacks and acts of violence — including a rise in antisemitic hate crimes — as possible consequences of the strikes.

"The ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States," the bulletin said.

While the department said that there are currently "no specific credible threats," it warned that minor cyberattacks targeting U.S. networks are likely to occur.

"Iran also has a long-standing commitment to target US Government officials it views as responsible for the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020," DHS said.

"The likelihood of violent extremists in the Homeland independently mobilizing to violence in response to the conflict would likely increase if Iranian leadership issued a religious ruling calling for retaliatory violence against targets in the Homeland."

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told Fox News Digital that former President Joe Biden's border policies may have contributed to a surge in the number of sleeper cells within the United States.

"Because of the open borders, we are at a serious catch-up phase. We don't know where those thousand Iranians are and who knows how many others got across the border," he said.

US Under Threat

More than 1,200 Iranian nationals are believed to have entered the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to former Trump border chief Tom Homan. Chris Swecker noted that during Biden's time in office, the FBI shifted its focus toward domestic terrorism and lost track of foreign threats.

"There's a certain population of Iranians in the U.S. that we know about, but there's thousands and thousands that we don't know about because of the open border situation," Swecker said.

"The Bureau was concentrating their resources on so-called domestic terrorists like white supremacists and right-wing extremists, and calling them the most serious terrorist threat to this country when it was absolutely the international terrorists that should have been the focus of the bureau's efforts."

Cities across the United States are on heightened alert after airstrikes targeted three nuclear facilities in Iran. Law enforcement agencies in New York City and Washington, D.C. have announced they are boosting security measures due to concerns about possible retaliation.

The NYPD shared on X that they are actively monitoring developments related to the situation in Iran.