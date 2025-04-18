Who Is Phoenix Ikner? FSU Shooter Identified as Son of Sheriff's Deputy Who Used Mom's Weapon to Carry Out Massacre

The gunman who opened fire at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two and injuring five is the son of a Leon county sheriff's deputy. Phoenix Ikner, 20, has been identified as the suspected gunman who used one of his mother's former weapons in the fatal shooting, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil confirmed hours after the shooting.

Ikner was shot by police after he refused to follow their orders and has chosen to remain silent, exercising his right not to speak during his arrest. The weapon found on Ikner at the time of his arrest was registered to his mother, police said at a press conference on Thursday.

Dangerous Plans

Ikner, who is currently a student at Florida State University, got access to the weapons owned by his mother and carried one of her handguns to campus, according to McNeil. Authorities also found a shotgun with him during his arrest.

However, it's still unclear if it was used during Thursday's shooting. Some eyewitnesses said they saw Ikner open fire with a weapon that looked like a rifle before switching to a handgun.

His mother was identified as Jessica Ikner, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed that her son had access to one of her weapons, which was later recovered from the crime scene.

McNeil said at a press conference that the suspect was a member of the department's youth programs and was involved in training programs and described him as 'steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family.'

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said that the handgun used in the shooting was earlier used by his mother for law enforcement, but was her personal weapon at the time of the shooting, given that deputies are allowed to "purchase the handgun they used prior."

Ikner is currently hospitalized and remains in police custody.

Terror on Campus

One witness, McKenzie Heeter, told NBC News that the gunman started spraying bullets at both students and staff after arriving in a Hummer. Heeter said she heard around 15 shots being fired by Ikner, CNN reported.

Heeter further said that the shooter came in an orange t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Multiple videos have been shared on social media that show panicked students running for shelter and seeking safety. Some videos also show personal belongings such as food, picnic blankets, and bags left behind on the grass as students fled the area in panic.

Following the incident, Florida State University announced that all classes and campus events were canceled for the rest of the day. Meteorology student Garrett Harvey posted a video that captures the chilling moment his classmates ran toward the street as chaos broke out on campus.

Another meteorology student, Ryan Cedergren, said he was at a close to the place where the incident unfolded, writing, "We were just evacuated by police and are safe. Sending fervent prayers to all impacted, and huge thank you to fsu police, Tallahassee police, and everyone who came to help."

All schools within the Leon County School District near the campus were also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

FSU Tallahassee, a public university in Florida's capital city, is located in the state's panhandle region. The school has nearly 45,000 students and boasts prominent alumni such as actor Burt Reynolds and Jim Morrison, lead singer of The Doors.