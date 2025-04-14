Florida Teacher Arrested Over Sexual Relationship She Had with Teenage Student

A local teacher was arrested Thursday, April 10, on charges that she had sexual relations with a student, according to a Panama City police report.

The report alleges that Erika Mattson, 36, of Panama City, a teacher at Kaleidoscope School of Discovery, had a sexual relationship with a student enrolled at the school beginning in May 2023.

Mattson and the Student Started Chatting, Flirting on Facebook Before Relationship Turned Sexual

The student was 18 at the time, police say. Mattson has been charged with an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student, a felony.

The student told officers the relationship started when he saw Mattson crying in her classroom and approached her. He said they then began messaging each other on Facebook and flirting. He said the relationship developed into a sexual relationship while he was still a student at the school, according to the arrest affidavit.

Relationship Continued Even After the Student Graduated

He told police they continued the relationship after he graduated and he provided authorities with photos of himself shirtless being embraced by Mattson and kissing, according to the report.

Even though the student was 18, police said the teacher violated state statute because she was an authority figure at the school the student was enrolled in.