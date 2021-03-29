Who is Petr Kellner? Czech Republic's Richest Man Killed in Alaska Helicopter Crash

Petr Kellner, one of the richest men in Europe, has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Kellner is among the five others deceased in the tragic incident that took place in Alaska. Petr Kellner was onboard a contracted helicopter, which was carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska's backcountry, according to reports.

Czech Republic's richest man has a fortune topping $13 billion. He is known to have meticulously guarded his privacy. He owned the financial, telecommunications, engineering and insurance PPF Group, which employs 94,000 people all over the world.

Kellner's death was also confirmed by PPF Group spokeswoman Jitka Tkadlecova, who said: "With deep regret, we announce that PPF Group founder and majority shareholder Mr Petr Kellner died tragically in a helicopter crash in the Alaska Range on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Tkadlecova said that the cause of the accident is currently being investigated, according to reports.

People Who Died in Alaska Helicopter Crash

The four other people killed in the helicopter crash has been identified as Zachary Russel (33) who was the pilot from Anchorage, Benjamin Larochaix (50) from the Czech Republic, Gregory Harms (52) from Colorado, and two residents from Alaska, Sean McMannany (38) from Girdwood, troopers said.

Sole Survivor

While five of the people on board were killed in the crash, one is said to have survived the deadly accident. Reportedly, the only person onboard the helicopter was in serious condition. The person is being treated at an Anchorage hospital.

A rescue operation was conducted by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre at the crash site in the area of Knik Glacier just after 10 pm, according to troopers. However, the team arrived to only find five of the people on board dead and a sole survivor, who was immediately shifted to a hospital.

The bodies of the deceased people were recovered from the crash site by Alaska Army National Guard and volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group on Sunday and have been sent for medical examination.

Petr Kellner Business Worth

In 2020, Petr Kellner had a net worth of over $17 billion, according to the Forbes list of the world's richest people. Kellner owned 98.93% stake in the international investment company called PPF Group, which has operations in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and North America. The company's assets amount to $52 billion (44 billion euros), according to reports.