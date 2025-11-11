Who Is Patrick McClintock? Mississippi College Student Arrested for Hurling Antisemitic Remarks at Dave Portnoy While He was Doing Pizza Review

A college student in Mississippi has been arrested after allegedly shouting an antisemitic remark at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy while he was filming one of his trademark pizza reviews, authorities said.

Patrick McClintock, 20, was taken into custody on Monday after a viral video appeared to show him shouting, "F–k the Jews" at Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who is Jewish, while Portnoy was filming a "One Bite" pizza review in Starkville last Friday, according to the Starkville Police Department. McClintock, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering at Mississippi State University, has since withdrawn from the school, a university spokesperson confirmed to The New York Post on Monday.

Quick Action by Cops

McClintock was charged with a misdemeanor for disturbing the peace, police said. A warrant for his arrest had been issued over the weekend. He was processed and later released on a $2,500 bond, authorities added.

"Why don't you come in the camera, buddy?" Portnoy taunted the heckler, gesturing at him to step closer after the comment was shouted outside Boardtown Pizza & Pints, according to a video shared on X.

McClintock then reportedly approached Portnoy and his cameraman for a brief face-to-face exchange before walking away.

"F–k you, get out of here," someone shouted at McClintock, who is accused of making the antisemitic remark.

"That was awful," a woman can be heard saying in the video.

Portnoy Used to Such Behavior

Portnoy said he faces antisemitic attacks "every day," but he praised what he called a "definitive shift" in the national conversation, in a preview of an interview with CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil set to air Sunday.

"I've seen in my own experience, just being Barstool, the difference between how much hate I get. I never got — I mean, occasionally you get 'Hey k–e' or 'Jew' or whatever," Portnoy told Dokoupil.

"It's every day now," he added. "There's a definitive shift in what's going on."

Earlier this summer, someone also shouted "F–k the Jews" at Portnoy while he was filming a pizza review outside Terrazza in Toronto.

"Every person has the right to feel safe and respected in our community," Starkville Police Department said in a statement to the outlet.

"Offensive words alone are protected, but when behavior disrupts a public event or risks violence, the Starkville Police Department will take steps to help maintain safety and security."