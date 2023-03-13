Who is Paige Marie Morley? Florida Teacher Accused of Engaging in Sexual Acts with Male Student at School Events

A teacher in Hillsborough County, Florida, sexually abused a male student, according to deputies.

Paige Marie Morley, 22, was arrested after an investigation found that she entered into "an inappropriate relationship" with the boy while he was her student at Winthrop College Preparatory Academy in Riverview.

Morley Met Victim After School Hours, Engaged in Sexual Acts

Morley "entered into a romantic relationship with a male student," deputies claim. Based on one of the charges, the boy was somewhere from 12 to 15 years old.

"Morley coordinated to meet with the victim after school hours through various school sanctioned events beginning in February of 2023," authorities wrote. "These events were at the school following normal school hours. During the events, the victim and defendant would engage in sexual acts." It is not yet known whether the sexual encounters took place on school property.

Morley is now being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail on a $145,000 bond charges including lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student and sexual battery.

'It Is Unfathomable'

"It is unfathomable, how a trusted member of our community could abuse the power and position they were given," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This woman was entrusted to educate students and be a positive influence, instead she is a disgrace. As a father, I empathize with parents who are learning of this, and I appreciate the school's cooperation during this investigation."

In September, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested another school teacher for sexual battery of a student. As previously reported, Jamie Melton, a 42-year-old English teacher at Tampa's Carrollwood Day School, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with sexual battery after investigators found she was engaging in sexual acts with a female student while her wife was out of town.