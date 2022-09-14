Who is Jamie Melton? Florida School Teacher Arrested for Engaging in Sexual Acts with Student While her Wife was Out of Town

A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for having sex with a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Jamie Melton, a 42-year-old English teacher at Tampa's Carrollwood Day School, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with sexual battery.

Melton Waited for Her Wife to Leave Town Before Having Sex with Student

According to racy text messages exchanged between the pair, Melton allegedly told the teen that her spouse would be out of town on several dates and the victim told police that they planned to meet, the warrant said.

The victim went to Melton's home last Friday, where the teacher laid down on her bed before the teen climbed on top of her and the pair began to kiss, according to court documents.

They then moved to a couch, where they engaged in further sexual activity that was redacted from the report. Melton, 42, told the student to delete all of their text exchanges, but investigators said they were able to recover several suggestive comments that aided in their probe.

In one chat, Melton tells the student that she's hungry. The victim then asks her what she would like to eat.

"You," Melton replied.

After their Sept. 9 encounter, Melton reached out to the student.

"I'm falling asleep where we shared out intimacy," she wrote, according to police.

Victim's Reported Her to Her Wife, Authorities

The documents also said Melton was friends with the victim's father, who eventually called both the educator's wife and police after discovering the illicit relationship.

Melton has been hit with a felony sexual battery rap for trysting with a child between the ages of 12 and 18. Citing state law, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department did not release the victim's age or gender.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was "disgusted" by Melton's behavior in a statement Monday. "This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students," he said.

Melton Suspended from School

The Carrollwood Day School, located at 1515 W Bearss Ave., is a private, International Baccalaureate school for students aged 2 through the 12th grade, according to its website.

"Ms. Melton has had an unblemished teaching record and we have not had any concerns about her conduct prior," Head of School Sara Rubinstein wrote in the school's statement, before adding that the teacher had been suspended from her position.