Who Is Paige Lorenze? Tennis Star Tommy Paul's Glamorous Alpine Skier Girlfriend Once Dated Morgan Wallen and Accused Armie Hammer of Assault

Paige Lorenze is a fashion and lifestyle influencer who has built a following of 700,000 on Instagram over the years. However, for sports enthusiasts, she is more widely known as the stylish and glamorous girlfriend of tennis star Tommy Paul, who is currently competing in the US Open in New York.

The blonde beauty, who was a successful athlete in her youth, divides her time between New York City and a picturesque home in Connecticut when she's not accompanying her partner on his travels with the ATP Tour. Lorenze has been a major support system to Paul and the two are now being seen as an item off the court.

Glamorous Alpine Skier

"Tommy continues to support me, my business Dairy Boy, and my life in Connecticut and in turn, I'm able to show my support by traveling with him and being by his side at every tournament," Lorenze told Page Six last year.

So, who is Lorenze?

Lorenze met with her current boyfriend during the 2022 US Open. Over the first year of their relationship, she accompanied him to tournaments across the globe while also focusing on expanding her personal brand.

"I really poured my time into my business and I now have two horses, I live in a beautiful house, and I have an amazing boyfriend. I'm fulfilling all of my dreams," she told Page Six in 2023, ahead of the couple's first anniversary.

However, the WAG made headlines for the wrong reasons after Paul defeated Lorenzo Musetti to win the Queen's Club Championships in June 2024.

Fans of the tennis star were outraged when Lorenze broke tradition by joining her boyfriend on the court for a photo with the trophy.

A clip of their uncomfortable photoshoot went viral, showing the influencer repeatedly grabbing her boyfriend by the nape of his neck as he stood rigidly in front of the cameras.

Lorenze also appeared to give directions to a photographer before the video ended.

Before becoming an influencer, Lorenze trained and competed in alpine skiing.

The Connecticut native spent much of her childhood on the slopes while attending Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont. This school focuses on training alpine ski racers, but she eventually set aside her athletic aspirations to pursue a degree at Parsons School of Design in New York City.

Lorenze still enjoys showcasing her skiing skills during winter trips with friends, most recently hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

Fashion Diva

In 2021, Lorenze leveraged her success as an influencer to launch Dairy Boy, a fashion and lifestyle brand. The brand quickly gained popularity for its stylish baseball caps, camo crewnecks, and jeans, eventually branching out into sweatshirts and other clothing items.

During the 2023 US Open, she hosted her first pop-up store, drawing hour-long lines that wrapped around the block in Soho.

"Seeing so many people come to support me and my brand was an incredibly cool and important moment," Lorenze told Page Six at the time.

"When you see a number on social media you don't really think about how many people that actually is."

Since then, she has expanded her brand to include cooking and homeware products.

Dated Multiple A-Listers

Lorenze was in a relationship with disgraced actor Armie Hammer from September to December 2020. The next year, she was one of several women who accused him of assault.

She alleged that he used a sharp knife to carve his initial "A" into her skin and frequently expressed a desire to remove and eat one of her ribs.

Lorenze's first notable relationship was with NHL player Kasperi Kapanen, lasting from 2019 to 2020. After moving on and then parting ways with Hammer, she began dating country singer Morgan Wallen in 2021.

Their relationship ended just two weeks after going public in February 2022. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple women."

"After they made their relationship public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls claiming, "I was with him. We slept together.'"

A few months later, Lorenze was linked to former Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron, who surprised her by announcing their breakup on TV.

Speaking to Sofia Franklyn on her podcast, Sofia With An F, Lorenze said, "This might sound narcissistic because he has a pretty insane following but I felt like he was using me."

She alleged, "He was looking at my [Instagram] Story views and I was getting more views than him and he was like 'I need a scandal,'" she alleged.

The couple made headlines for their public displays of affection, but the former reality star ended the relationship less than two months later.