Who Is Leah Rodriguez? NFL Star Cody Ford's Ex-Fiancee Tianna Robillard Calls Out His New Girlfriend after Ugly Breakup Amid Cheating Scandal

A fresh development has emerged in the ongoing off-field drama between Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Cody Ford and his ex-fiancée Tianna Robillard, playing out very publicly. In July, Robillard publicly accused Ford of cheating on her twice during their relationship, leading her to call off their engagement.

Since then, the social media influencer has escalated the situation by calling out a woman named Leah Rodriguez, who is now believed to be Ford's new girlfriend. TikToker @sammysamslife explained the situation in a post, initially outlining how Ford and Rodriguez are now a couple. In one of the photos, Rodriguez is seen wearing one of Ford's jerseys at a Cincinnati Bengals game.

An Affair and a Cheating Scandal

Rodriguez then posted the photo on her own Instagram. "Before she turned off the comments on her post, many fans were able to screenshot the fact that Cody commented this [covering eyes emoji, heart eyes emoji] on the post and Leah responded with this [smirking face, hand covering smile emoji]," the TikToker pointed out.

The video went on to reveal that Rodriguez was wearing a jacket that had once belonged to Robillard, as seen in a photo taken inside Ford's home in Cincinnati.

Robillard verified this by commenting, "My clothes [fingers pointing to each other]."

It appears that Rodriguez has either deleted her Instagram account or made it private.

However, Rodriguez's family members appear to be more vocal, with a woman who claims to be Rodriguez's sister supporting her in an Instagram comment on Robillard's most recent post.

In the message, she wrote: "Don't be shy, check your DMs in regards to my sister and you purposefully withholding the fact you actually know who he cheated with and it wasn't her. Cyber bullying isn't cute."

Breakup after Getting Caught

In July, Robillard appeared on an episode of the Hot Mess podcast, hosted by social media influencer Alix Earle, where she talked about her highly publicized breakup with the Cincinnati Bengals guard.

"I had a weird feeling," she started, then went on to describe a "big" job opportunity in Paris that Ford appeared to have an issue with her accepting in May.

"I felt like .. I don't feel supported, I don't feel like my wins are being celebrated, and [my] career growth was becoming an issue between us," she went on.

Robillard, 27, described feeling that something was wrong with Ford while she was on the work trip. She prayed to God to "hit [her] hard" if she "wasn't meant to be in the relationship."

The day after returning from Paris, Robillard received a troubling message from a fan telling her to check her Instagram messages.

At that time, she was staying in their Dallas home with their dogs, while Ford was in Ohio training with the Bengals.

"I looked through my messages and I find what I needed ... he was giving people the address to our Cincinnati home while he was over there for OTAs," she said.

"We were doing long distance for a couple of months but this was happening [two days] before he came home. So I dug more into it and got all the receipts and all the info I needed," she went on, noting that the Rodriguez also sent her "screenshots" of her interactions with Ford.

"The that were spoken [in the screenshots] I had never heard out of his mouth, I had never received myself, it was like, 'Who are you? You got down on one knee a month before this.' I felt like my world was fake."

Robillard spoke with her therapist, and together they contacted Ford to inform him that she was aware of "what was happening" and needed to leave.

"My girls came over that night and helped me through it and packed the car," she said.

Remarkably, this wasn't the first time the influencer had caught Ford cheating on her. "It's happened before. [I felt like] all the work we've done over the past year and a half after the first time was for nothing. I was like, 'I gotta get out of here.'"

Robillard then described the painful choice she had to make to leave their home and the dogs she had cared for.

"[He] gets to do that and [continue] living his life ... now I'm fighting for a roof over my head, I left the dogs, I left the ring and I have to rebuild everything," she said.

"It's really a f**ked up situation ... I gave you everything and it's still not enough."