Jessica Beauvais, the suspected drunk driver who mowed down NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos on the Long Island Expressway on Tuesday morning, had ranted against the cops during a Facebook Live stream. Beauvais had said "f**ck the police" in the live stream as she went on to take multiple shots.

Beauvais faces 13 charges including manslaughter in the second degree, aggravated manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting/death. In convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Beauvais Boasted About Carrying Knife

Hours before killing the NYPD cop, Beauvais had posted a 1 hour and 51 minute livestream on her Facebook page on Monday evening. During the stream, dubbed as 'Face the Reality' radio show, she spoke about the trial of former cop Derek Chauvin.

"This week we are going to talk about the ignorance that was the Derek Chauvin trial - or the ignorance that is essentially just is this f**ing justice system," she says. "Police say an oath and in that oath, they say an oath that they are not supposed to be afraid of that position and that is literally in the rules." She also said that police officers are "signing up for potential death like in the army" and that it is part of the job that people "might try to f**king kill you".

"If you said that you were signing up for this dangerous job and part of that dangerous job is that you are not supposed to be afraid — as part of that job is that people might try to f**king kill you. That's what you're signing up for — potential death like in the army. That's what you signed up for," she added.

Beauvais, who was seen vaping and drinking a dark colored liquid multiple times in the video said that if she ever had a fatal encounter with police, she would make sure she wasn't the only victim. "Like (hip hop group) NWA say about the police — if you're going to kill me, at least I get to take someone with me. I'm one of those people. If I'm going to go, someone is coming," she said.

Beauvais Said She Believed in Capital Punishment

During the rant, while stating that was 'terrified' for her 13-year-old son, Beauvais 'don't f**king play with me.'

Stating that she doesn't 'believe in prisons' but believes in capital punishment saying 'hang that b**ch.' "I don't even believe in prisons. I literally believe in the eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. If you guilty, blow his head off. F**k is you here for. Why I gotta feed you? For what? Y'all killing us for less, on the streets, and in jails blow his head off... you got certain states that want to hang people, hang that bitch," she said.

The Daily Mail reported that Beauvais issued an apology for Tsakos' death after she was led out of the NYPD's 107th Precinct on Tuesday afternoon. "I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead," said a tearful Beauvais.