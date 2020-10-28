The 2020 US presidential election is just around the corner and celebrities are taking to social media to share which candidate they are backing. Joining the bandwagon, singer-songwriter Harry Styles also weighed in on the upcoming election, revealing that he is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The 26-year-old singer, who is a British citizen, can't vote in the next week's presidential race. However, that isn't stopping him from voicing his support for the former Vice President. The 'One Direction' alumnus urged his fans to "vote with kindness" in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker replied to a tweet by Biden, which read, "You deserve a president who will get up every single day and work to make your life better. If you elect me, that's exactly what I'll do."

The singer retweeted the tweet, writing, "If I could vote in America, I'd vote with kindness." Biden's tweet also had a one-minute-long clip which was a compilation video of the politician talking to supporters during rallies and events.

The 'Adore You' singer isn't the first celebrity to back Biden over the past few weeks. The likes of Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, William Adams, Cher and Justin Timberlake have also voiced their support for Biden while spreading awareness and reminding fans to register to vote. However, Harry backing Biden in the upcoming election didn't sit well with netizens, with many of them slamming the singer for his vocal support for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Many Twitter users weighed in on the singer's endorsement of Biden, replying sharply to his recent tweet. One user reminding Harry that he's not an American citizen, tweeted, "Worry about your side of the pond, stay out of America's Elections, you have no clue who @JoeBiden is."

Another user slamming the singer and talking about Biden's tax plan wrote, "Harry, oh Harry. Biden wants to charge middle-income people like me $2,000 more per year in taxes, and he supports abortion until birth. I don't think that's very kind."

Another one, who also appeared to be a fan of the singer, added, "What was the point of this? Voting is our own decision. I love you, but can you not tell us who to vote for? You're turning into every other Hollywood star. Incredibly disappointing."

Another seemingly disappointed user chimed in saying, "Harry Styles, you would vote for someone who says that if black people don't vote for him, 'they ain't black'? Someone who gets taken advantage of? Someone who puts on a fake smile and pretends he's the best thing when he wants to cut funds and benefits for older Americans?"

Another one tweeted, "It strikes me odd that you're trying to influence your fan base. U think Orange man bad, but when u do the research and see how corrupt Joe Biden really is I think you might reconsider. DJT on the other hand has had to fight, scratch, and claw and has still achieved great goals."

On the work front, Harry recently released the music video for his new song 'Golden' from his sophomore studio album 'Fine Line'. The music video was well-received online and featured the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker running through and driving around empty mountain streets and striking various poses by the ocean.

The 26-year-old singer, who rose to fame with the famous boy band 'One Direction', hasn't weighed in much on American politics earlier, but did comment in a 2017 New York Times interview that the world was in a "difficult time." On being asked about US President Donald Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement and Brexit, Styles had said, "It's a time when it's very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things."

The 2020 US presidential election will take place on November 3. Early voting is allowed until October 31. People will have to wait for November 3 if they do not cast their votes by 5 p.m. on October 31. Polling booths will be open on November 3, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.