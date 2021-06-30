Who is Olivia Stephens-Squires? Alabama Teacher Calls Man 'Faggot, Nigger' in Leaked Video

Olivia Stephens-Squires, an English teacher at an Conecuh County, Alabama, has resigned after her video of racial homophobic slur went viral on social media. Olivia's meltdown was hurled towards the father of her child.

According to the school authorities, Olivia had decided to resign before the final decision regarding her punishment could be taken by the school board officials. The Alabama teacher had received severe backlash from several parents for her racial, anti-gay slur.

Video Leaked From Victim's Hacked iCloud Account

Local news station NBC 15 reported that Olivia, who was working as teacher and volleyball coach at the Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy, was caught in a verbal altercation with a man, off school grounds.

"Your wife f***ed niggers your whole f***ng marriage!" Olivia was heard yelling at the man, with whom she has a child. Another clip shows her shouting, "F**k you! Fu**ing fa**ot! You sit like a f*gg*t. F*gg*t a** motherf***er!" as she went to hit the man with some object.

Not done with her racial and anti-gay slur, Olivia then went on to abuse the man's relatives using a slur against mentally disabled people.

Speaking to the NBC 15, the victim, who is father of a seven-month child with Olivia, said that the video was leaked after someone hacked into his iCloud and released the videos, which he never wanted to go public.

Outrage Over the Viral Video

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several African American parents were considering taking their kids out of the school where Olivia taught. Speaking to the outlet, Cheryl Grace, a parent said, "I was like wow. That's what we are dealing with. Got this here teaching our kids."

"Under no circumstances will my child attend a school system where this type of behavior takes place and nothing is being done about it," Michael Bowens, another parent said.

Social media too expressed its discomfort over the leaked video. "When you get to the bottom of it there is a definite reason why they don't want to teach about race in schools? The Confederate Daughters strike again," wrote a user.

"This is who is teaching kids. Well done to parents who stood & spoke up against racism. She sud NEVER be allowed near or teach children again. She showed who she is, believe Her," opined another.