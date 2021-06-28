Was Suicide Note Planted on John McAfee's Body? Netizens Speculate After Wife's Revelation

Tech Mogul John McAfee's suicide note was found in his pocket by the authorities at the time of his death. The latest twist in McAfee's 'suicide' came after his wife claimed that in their last conversation McAfee said he would call again.

The creator of the McAfee antivirus software was found dead of a suspected suicide in his prison cell in Barcelona, hours after a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.

McAfee's Widow Demands 'Thorough Investigation'

The Daily Mail reported that an official source made the revelation about the suicide note to AP. Claiming that the note was found on McAfee at the time of his death, the source refused to divulge the content of the note stating that he was not authorized to speak about the ongoing judicial inquiry.

Making her first public appearance since McAfee's death, his widow Janice McAfee refused to accept that the tech mogul had committed suicide. Demanding a thorough 'thorough investigation' of his death, Janice said that her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

"His last words to me were 'I love you and I will call you in the evening. Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal," Janice said while speaking to the reporters at the Brians 2 penitentiary northwest of Barcelona.

Internet Ablaze with Conspiracies Related to 'Suicide Note'

In October, John tweeted saying he feared he would meet the same fate as convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019. "I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine," John wrote.

The revelation about a suicide note found on McAfee's body sparked multiple speculations with many social media users suggesting that it must have been planted.

"A bigger joke than this?: John McAfee 'left SUICIDE note in his pocket' before 'jail hanging' – but last words to wife were 'I'll call you later," tweeted a user.

"Psychotic like McAFee Don't usually do Suicide. Epstein No Note, so McAfee left Note in his Pocket. Sure. Guy was a Computer, sure he has Secrets he could trade," wrote another.

"Is it true John McAfee's suicide note is almost finished. It's just in the final editing stages. Spellcheck is important," read a tweet.