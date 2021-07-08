Amid the demands to end her conservatorship and rising calls to "Free Britney", the pop singer took to Instagram and posted a nude selfie. However, the bare back photograph left many fans questioning if it was really Britney Spears in the picture.

Coming to her daughter's defense Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, filed a court document asking permission for the pop star to hire her own lawyer in wake of the ongoing conservatorship battle. Urging the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter," Lynne who doesn't have a formal role in the conservatorship said the pop singer should be able to "hire her own private legal counsel."

Where Are Britney Spears' Tattoos?

Sharing her bare bodied image on Instagram, Spears captioned the post with three emojis of ballet shoes. The image shows the pop singer standing in front of a bathtub with her neckpiece turned back towards her naked back.

According to Page Six, the singer's two tattoos, a small fairy at the base of her spine and the Kabbalah symbol at the nape of her neck, are not visible in the picture.

While Spears got her fairy tattoo in 2018, the one on the nape of her neck was a recent addition. Showing off the recent one, Spears shared an image of the tattoo in June 2021 post.

"Hot pink makes my tan pop!!!! Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It's Hebrew, it's a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it!!!!!" she wrote June 11, 2021.

Is It Really Britney Spears in the Picture?

The singer who has 31.2 million followers on Instagram left many wondering about her missing tattoos. Many even believed that it wasn't Spears in the nude selfie.

"How can this be her when both of her tattoos are missing," wrote a follower as other added, "Where's the back of the neck tattoo? And also the fairy?"

"We all know this isn't Britney," wrote a user while other opined," This doesn't look like the Britney from 2 photo's ago."

During a court testimony made last month, Spears had revealed that she had been lying to the whole world about being happy. "I've lied and told the whole world, 'I'm OK. And I'm happy.' It's a lie. I thought I just maybe [have] said that enough. Because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it til you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth. OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," the pop singer said.