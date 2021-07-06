A random tweet by Seth Rogen about a prank pulled on him by Paul Rudd sent the netizens into a tizzy with many questioning about the involvement of a possible 'Happy Ending.' The incident involved Rudd giving massage to Rogen without the latter's knowledge.

Paul Rudd was one of the top trending topics on Twitter, minutes after Rogen shared the hilarious incident with the Twitterati. The two have appeared in number of movies including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Knocked Up, This Is The End, Sausage Party.

Rogen Claims Rudd Did the 'Entire Rest' of Massage

In a tweet shared on Monday, Rogen spoke about the incident which took place when he was staying a Las Vegas based hotel.

"Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me," Rogen said. "He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately. I didn't, and Paul did the entire rest of it."

The tweet has been retweeted over 22,000 times since it was posted by the actor. Rudd and Rogen who have been friends for a long time, first appeared together in Judd Apatow's comedy "Knocked Up" with co-star Katherine Heigl in 2007.

Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Responses

The tweet generated multiple responses from the Twitter users, many of whom wondered if the massage had a 'happy ending.'

"When you turned over we're you looking for a happy ending? Did Paul oblige?" questioned a user as another chimed, "Happy ending included or no?"

"He was trying to massage the TDS away, and he eventually realized, it's just not possible. Nice try though, Paul," commented a user.

"It's a little weird that he just kept going and gave you an entire massage. Just gonna out that out there," expressed another user.

"i choose to believe that what started as a prank turned into a mutually blissful experience, and as Paul saw you, his friend, so relaxed, he too relaxed into the experience of giving you such pleasure, and everyone truly won the harmonious chi lottery that fine day," read another tweet.