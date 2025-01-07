Who Is Noushin Faraji? Everything to Know About Glamorous Los Angeles Hairstylist Who Was Offered $1.5M by Skip Bayless for Sexual Favors

Skip Bayless has been accused of sexual misconduct at workplace, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. The lawsuit accuses Bayless of offering a former Fox Sports colleague $1.5 million for sexual favors. The former employee has since been revealed as Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist, who was employed with the network.

Bayless, the 73-year-old former host of Undisputed, is at the center of a 42-page lawsuit filled with explosive claims, alleging that he misused his position to "sexually harass women" and "inappropriately touched" a hairstylist who worked on his show. The lawsuit also alleges Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho and network executive Charlie Dixon of sexual misconduct at workplace.

Hairstylist Exposes Them All

Faraji is now at the center of the scandal after making the shocking allegations. She has made a spate of allegations. The 42-page lawsuit alleges Taylor of using sexual relationships with former NFL player co-host Emmanuel Acho and network executive Charlie Dixon to further her career.

The 37-year-old broadcaster, known for her glamorous image, is also accused of conspiring to secure her position at the network by fabricating a sexual misconduct accusation against Dixon, a Fox Sports executive vice president in charge of talent.

Faraji, who claims to have been employed by Fox Sports from 2012 to 2023, has made a series of serious accusations—first reported by Front Office Sports—including that Bayless offered her $1.5 million for sex and subjected her to "lingering hugs and kisses" on several occasions.

Faraji also claims that Dixon "grabbed her buttocks at a birthday party in West Hollywood."

The plaintiff also alleges that when she reported Dixon's inappropriate behavior to Taylor, she was told to "get over it."

Bayless, who has been married to Ernestine Sclafani since 2016, left Fox in August 2024 after an eight-year tenure at the network.

So, who is Faraji?

Faraji is a young and glamorous hairstylist based in Los Angles. Throughout her career, Faraji worked with numerous clients, including actors, models, singers, and TV presenters.

She joined Fox Sports in 2012 and remained employed there until August 2024. During her time at the network, she served as a hairstylist for various hosts and presenters, including Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, Colin Cowherd, Julie Stewart-Bink, Jillian Barberie, Holly Sonders, and others.

Star Hairstylist

According to her Instagram profile, Faraji is currently employed as a stylist at the Vito Esposito salon located in Beverly Hills. She is also a member of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. She also worked on the 2016 Oscar-nominated movie 'La La Land.'

Faraji in her lawsuit claims Bayless "became more aggressive over the years" and later accused Faraji of having sex with his co-host Sharpe. He is accused of offering $1.5 million to the hair stylist in exchange for sex, claiming that he could "transform her life."

Taylor is accused of dismissing Faraji's complaints about sexual harassment by Bayless and Dixon, telling her to "get over it."

Faraji also claims Taylor openly admitted to using sex to further her career, first with Dixon and then with Acho, the retired NFL linebacker and Taylor's co-host on FS1's Speak.

Faraji began to suspect that Dixon and Taylor were having an affair in 2016, even though both were married at the time.

"In approximately May 2016, Ms. Taylor asked Ms. Faraji to meet for a drink in Santa Monica," read the lawsuit, obtained by the Daily Mail.

"When Ms. Faraji arrived, she found Ms. Taylor with an older man, Fox Sport's Executive Vice President of Content, Mr. Dixon. As Executive Vice President, Mr. Dixon is responsible for overseeing all content and production on FS1. Ms. Faraji, however, did not know Mr. Dixon.

"From their body language, Ms. Faraji suspected that the pair were sleeping with each other, and although this concerned Ms. Faraji as she knew Ms. Taylor was recently married, Ms. Faraji kept her opinions to herself."

At the time, Taylor was only a temporary host but later secured a full-time position at the network. According to Faraji, this decision was influenced by Dixon, despite Bayless' objections.

Taylor is once again accused of using "her sexuality to get on a show" in 2020 when she pursued a position on Acho's program. "Ms. Faraji did not know Mr. Acho but could tell that the two were romantically involved," the filing reads.

Interestingly, Acho has since removed a social media post in which he praised Taylor for her professionalism.

Fox issued a brief statement, but Taylor, Bayless, and Acho have not commented on the matter. "We take these allegations seriously and will allow the legal process to run its course," read the network statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Taylor was engaged to former NBA player-turned-coach Earl Watson, but the couple has since parted ways.