Nima Momeni: Tech Executive Convicted of Murdering Cash App Founder Bob Lee in San Francisco

A San Francisco jury has found tech executive Nima Momeni guilty of murdering Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, in April 2023. The verdict, delivered late Tuesday (Dec 17), marked the conclusion of a high-profile case that captivated the tech industry.

Momeni, the owner of a tech firm in Emeryville, California, was charged with fatally stabbing Lee three times with a kitchen knife. Prosecutors argued the attack was premeditated, while Momeni's defence claimed the stabbing occurred during a scuffle in self-defence.

Details of the Tragic Night

On April 4, 2023, Bob Lee was killed near San Francisco's Rincon Hill area. Surveillance footage showed Lee leaving his hotel at 2 a.m. with Momeni. The two got into Momeni's BMW Z4 and drove to a dark, isolated spot.On the night of April 4, 2023, Bob Lee was killed in the early hours near San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighbourhood.

According to court documents, both men exited the vehicle at the site. Witness statements and evidence presented in court revealed that Momeni "moved toward" Lee before the car sped away. Lee was later found fatally injured on the street.

Prosecutors stated that Momeni stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife and left him to die. The case drew national attention due to Lee's prominence in the tech community and the shocking nature of the crime.

Possible Motive

Prosecutors claimed the murder stemmed from a confrontation involving Momeni's sister. Allegations of sexual assault against her by someone known to Lee reportedly led to the heated argument between the two men.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Momeni had a history of volatile behaviour. They argued the attack was calculated and intentional, pointing to the secluded location and the nature of the wounds.

Momeni's defence team, however, argued that the stabbing was neither premeditated nor intentional. His attorney, Paula Canny, maintained that the incident resulted from a scuffle, suggesting a mix of accidental harm and self-defence.

Momeni's Testimony

In his testimony last month, Momeni described the series of events leading up to the fatal confrontation. He claimed the two men had been joking, but the situation escalated after he teased Lee about his decision to spend his final night in town with family rather than visiting a strip club.

Momeni said Lee became angry and physically attacked him during the argument. He insisted he did not realize the extent of the injuries caused by the scuffle.

What's Next for Momeni

With the guilty verdict, Momeni now faces the possibility of life in prison. His formal sentencing is scheduled for early 2025.

The trial has left a lasting impact on the tech community, highlighting the personal and professional tensions that can lead to tragedy. For Lee's family, the verdict brings closure to a case that has gripped headlines for months.