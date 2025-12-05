Who Is Nikki Baird? Former Kansas Teacher of the Year Nicole Hernandez Accused of Sexually Abusing Teen Student in Backseat of Her Jeep

A Kansas teacher — who once won a "teacher of the month" award — has been accused of having a sexual on a regular basis with a 17-year-old student after allegedly meeting the teen several times in the backseat of her Jeep.

Art teacher Nicole Hernandez, 30 — who also goes by Nikki Baird — is accused of grooming a teenage boy she first met when he was in middle school, before the two ended up at Wichita North High School together, according to an affidavit reviewed by the Wichita Eagle. "He described how she befriended him, then isolated him from others" before the relationship allegedly turned sexual in early 2024, the affidavit stated.

Sex In Her Jeep

The physical contact began with Baird touching or rubbing the boy's back and shoulders, eventually escalating to her insisting on hugs. She reportedly told him that her marriage was having problems and even gave him her personal cell phone number.

The affidavit says Baird sent him love letters, including one that read, "I hope and pray one day I get the chance to be with you" and "I know that I love you."

By the teen's senior year, Baird allegedly began meeting him outside of school and even took his mother's permission for a trip to an arts center, where she reportedly held his hand for the first time.

At school, the physical contact allegedly intensified. The affidavit mentions that Baird kissed the teen on the neck during hugs and repeatedly asked if he wanted her to kiss him. "He was nervous and eventually said yes," the affidavit notes.

Repeated Forced Sex

The student told investigators that Baird ordered him to "act normal" and keep their relationship a secret. She allegedly invited him into her office three times during his final week of school, telling him to touch her while "saying things to encourage him to continue touching her," according to the affidavit.

Documents claim that after inviting the victim to meet her on a random street on graduation night, Baird asked him if he wanted to have sex in her car. The affidavit says, "The student said he was nervous and felt pressured."

According to the affidavit, Baird allegedly assured the still-minor student that everything was "okay" and that they "won't get in trouble because he graduated."

She then offered the youngster booze, but he turned it down.

Baird reportedly met up with the student up to four times a week to have sex in the backseat of her Jeep while classes were still in session but seniors were not, according to the affidavit.

Along with the love messages, Baird allegedly texted the youngster her nude photos, some of which he subsequently gave detectives.

Although the youngster eventually ended their relationship, she allegedly kept showing up at Baird's place of employment, even keeping chocolates on his car while it was parked in his driveway.

Baird, who was described as "Teacher of the Month" in a January 2020 Facebook post from her former school, was arrested on May 22 and released a few days later after posting a $50,000 bond.

She made her first court appearance in June after being charged with four felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student. Her arraignment is now set for December 19.