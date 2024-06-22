Who Is Nicole Virzi? Glamorous PhD Student Accused of Brutally Killing Her Friend's Newborn Baby While Visiting Them During College Break

A California PhD student allegedly killed her friend's newborn baby boy in Pennsylvania by fracturing his skull, police said. She also allegedly assaulted the infant's twin brother before she was arrested. Nicole Virzi, 29, was babysitting her close friend's six-week-old baby, Leon Katz, at his home in Pittsburgh when the child suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Virzi was looking after the infant while her friend, who was not named in the report, took Leon's twin brother to the hospital for an injury to his genitals, authorities told local station WTAE. Police claim she is responsible for causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds detected by a CT scan.

Killed Without Any Reason

Virzi, who is said to be a clinical psychology candidate in UC San Diego's Joint Doctoral Program, allegedly caused the genital injury as well. Virzi has denied any wrongdoing, and her lawyer maintains her innocence.

"Our client denies these allegations. She is a loving person and a friend to these people and would never harm anyone's child, let alone theirs," attorney David Shrager told the outlet.

"She's a PhD student. She is long-term friends with the family in this situation," Shrager said.

He added she doesn't have "any criminal history in her background" and that they are "anxious to get our day in court."

She told the police that she went into the kitchen to prepare a bottle for Katz when she suddenly heard screaming. Upon returning, she claimed the baby had fallen out of his bouncer, prompting her to call 911.

A doctor told investigators that the injuries sustained by both twins were consistent with child abuse, saying that the injuries were inflicted and that they were neither natural nor accidental, according to court documents.

Cold-Blooded Murderer

Virzi faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held without bail at the Allegheny County Jail, with a preliminary hearing set for June 28.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that she is a fifth-year clinical psychology candidate in the SDSU/UC San Diego Joint Doctoral Program.

"Right now, she's charged with a general count of homicide, which, for the most part, bond is not available.

"Of course, we're going to be doing our due diligence on that end and see if we can make some changes there."