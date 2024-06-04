How Did Larry Allen Die? Dallas Cowboys Star and Super Bowl Winner Dies Suddenly Aged 52 While Vacationing With Family in Mexico

Legendary Dallas Cowboys guard and Super Bowl champion Larry Allen has tragically passed away at the age of 52 while on vacation with his family in Mexico. The exact cause of his death remains unclear. It also remains unclear under what circumstances he died.

Allen enjoyed a 14-season career in the NFL after being drafted in 1994, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys. He later joined the San Francisco 49ers for the final two seasons of his career. He played in Super Bowl XXX in 1996, where he played a key role in the Cowboys' 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arizona.

Gone Too Soon

Allen earned ten Pro Bowl selections during his career, the most of any offensive player in Cowboys history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, daughters Jayla and Lariana, and son, Larry III.

The Dallas Cowboys said in a statement: "We are very saddened to share that Cowboys legend, Super Bowl Champion, Cowboys Ring of Honor member and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

"His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.

"He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle - whom he referred to as his heart and soul - his daughters Jayla and Lariana and son, Larry III.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.

"Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future."

Glittering Career

During his tenure with the Cowboys, he played for 12 seasons, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections, seven First-Team All-Pro honors, and won one Super Bowl. He also distinguished himself as the third player in league history to be selected to the Pro Bowl at multiple offensive line positions during his career.

Allen was admired for his commitment and hard work off the field. His journey from a challenging upbringing to NFL stardom inspired many, demonstrating the importance of perseverance and determination.

His death creates a void not just in the Cowboys community but also across the football world.

Known for his exceptional physical abilities, Allen was a versatile player who excelled in multiple positions on the offensive line.