Who Is Nayara Macedo? Brazilian Escort Claims Soccer Star Neymar Got Her Pregnant During Wild Party at Farm With 20 Sex Workers

A Brazilian escort has claimed that she is pregnant following an alleged threesome with soccer star Neymar, whose model girlfriend is also pregnant. Nayara Macedo, who goes by the name Any Awuada, revealed the news to close friends during a private livestream that was later leaked online.

She claimed to have had sex with the footballer at a massive orgy at a farm, which reportedly involved at least "20 prostitutes" after which she got pregnant. In a viral Instagram video, the 21-year-old held up a positive pregnancy test, sparking speculation among viewers about whether Neymar is the father or if she intentionally got pregnant to seek child support from him.

Bombshell Claims

"My period was supposed to come the day before yesterday and it didn't," Macedo said. "My life is a joke. Everyone is making fun of me, that's right. I bought the test, I'm almost certain it's going to be negative. Good God, Our Lady of Aparecida, are you reading this? One week pregnant."

The alleged orgy is said to have taken place at the rural estate of Brazilian politician and engineer Rafael Motta.

Macedo appeared on a celebrity gossip show broadcast on SBT television, where she told the hosts that she hooked up with Neymar and another woman during the party.

She alleged that she was paid 20,000 reais (around $3,500) to sleep with the soccer star, who is currently in a relationship with model Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar, a father of three, denied the escort's claims, saying that his personal helicopter was at the property because he had lent it to a friend.

Macedo's pregnancy announcement sparked backlash from her followers, many of whom accused her of seeking financial support from Neymar.

"I can even retire my granddaughter if I want, alone, without needing anyone's pension, because having a child is no joke," Macedo snapped back.

"And let's go: you don't know who the father is, nobody knows, only I know. Let's respect that a little."

Feeling the Heat after Making Pregnancy Claims

Some people questioned whether she was telling the truth at all. "Guys, do you believe she really ended up with Neymar?" one person asked. "It's not possible lol."

"This woman never tires of embarrassing herself," another user said.

"Seriously, do you believe her?" yet another wrote. "Wh with so many top women he should choose her? Stop it guys."

"The fastest pregnancy in the universe!" another person said.

Before sharing the pregnancy test, Macedo took to Instagram earlier this week to share her own method for preventing pregnancy. She falsely claimed that quickly using the bathroom after intercourse would completely prevent conception.