Who Is Mia McQuillin? American Student Who Threw Her Newborn Baby to Death from Paris Hotel Window Identified as 18-Year-Old Oregon Woman

The American tourist accused of throwing her newborn from a second-story window of a Paris hotel, killing the infant, has been identified as an 18-year-old woman from Oregon who was on a gap year. Mia McQuillin, 18, was part of "a group of young people traveling in Europe" during a break between high school and college, French authorities told the Daily Mail.

Investigators suspect she was suffering from 'pregnancy denial' when she wrapped the baby in a sheet and allegedly threw it from the second floor of an Ibis Styles hotel shortly after giving birth. The infant was immediately taken to the hospital but did not survive the 30-foot fall.

Killer Mom Identified

Mia was raised in Bend, a scenic city in central Oregon along the Deschutes River, famous for its skiing and outdoor activities, the outlet reported. In family photos shared on social media, she appears to be a cheerful, outgoing teenager, enjoying baking cakes and spending time with her siblings.

"I have nothing to comment because I don't know anything," Mia's shaken grandfather Ralph McQuillin, 78, told the Daily Mail.

"And that's pretty much where the family is. That's all I can say."

Mia's family members declined to comment further. According to authorities, the teenage mother allegedly threw her newborn from the second floor of an Ibis Styles hotel while the umbilical cord was still attached.

Paris investigators suspect the young woman was suffering from 'pregnancy denial' when she unexpectedly gave birth at the budget hotel in the French capital.

The infant, wrapped in a sheet, was found on the street in the city's 20th arrondissement, near the historic Place de la Nation. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the newborn was pronounced dead upon arrival due to the severity of her injuries.

Arrested for Killing Her Newborn

Mia was also taken to the same hospital for medical care following childbirth. Detectives arrested her at the medical facility and charged her with 'child homicide,' according to French authorities.

Emergency responders transported the baby to Robert Debré Hospital after witnesses reported the incident around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Sources told the outlet that the street remained closed for over five hours following the incident. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to Le Parisien that the infant did not survive the fall and died from the injuries sustained.

An investigation has been launched for "homicide of a minor under 15," according to the city's public prosecutor.

Officials stated that the mother was "part of a group of young adults traveling across Europe" and had been hospitalized for surgery. She was taken into custody at the hospital, the prosecutor's office reported.

According to Paris Match, witnesses were reportedly "alerted by screams" before contacting emergency services.

The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but despite emergency efforts, was later pronounced dead. "The investigation is underway, and the precise circumstances of this tragedy remain to be established," a person close to the case told the outlet.