Trump Faces Backlash after Posting Bizarre AI Video of His Vision for Gaza that Shows Him Lounging with Netanyahu and Dancing with Women [WATCH]

President Trump has released a controversial AI-generated video showcasing his resort-style vision for Gaza's future, featuring a massive golden statue of himself and images of him relaxing shirtless by a pool alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The 30-second video, posted on Truth Social late Tuesday, begins with scenes of war-ravaged Gaza after 15 months of Israel's conflict with Hamas, before asking, "What next?" in red, white, and blue text. Trump laid out an ambitious proposal at a press conference with Netanyahu earlier this month, saying, "The U.S. will over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too." The video shows what Trump plans to do.

Trump Ambitious Plans with Gaza

The video shows scenes of destruction suddenly transforming into a bright, beachfront resort, accompanied by an upbeat dance track with lyrics saying, "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here."

The AI-generated video then features Elon Musk enjoying bread dipped in hummus on the beach, followed by an unusual clip of bearded Hamas militants dancing in bikinis on the sand.

Trump's vision—described as turning Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East"—includes enormous gold balloons resembling his face, a child holding one of them, and a nightclub scene where Trump dances with a scantily clad woman while Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, showers the crowd with cash.

The video also showcases a towering golden "Trump Gaza" building alongside an oversized gold statue of Trump himself.

As the AI-generated song declares "a golden future, a brand new light," the clip ends with Trump and Netanyahu reclining shirtless by a pool, cocktails in hand, with "Trump Gaza" prominently displayed in the background.

Since returning to office, Trump has promoted his controversial redevelopment proposal for the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, expressing his desire for the U.S. to "take control" and transform it into "the Riviera of the Middle East," while relocating Gaza's 2 million residents to neighboring countries.

As part of this disputed plan, Trump has previously said that Palestinians would not be allowed to return to the Hamas-governed enclave.

Futuristic Imaging

While Trump envisions a grand redevelopment for the Gaza Strip, tensions remain high between Israel and Hamas, particularly over the militant group's controversial actions during hostage exchanges.

Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, announced on Tuesday that he will return to the region this week to negotiate an extension of the initial cease-fire phase, which is set to expire on Sunday.

This marked the first time a Trump administration official publicly said that the priority is prolonging phase one, rather than advancing to phase two, which is intended to establish a permanent ceasefire and Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages.

Phase two will also determine Gaza's future leadership. However, Netanyahu's government has suspended discussions after accusing Hamas of violating the agreement, including its failure to return the body of slain mother Shiri Bibas last week.

Although the mistake was rectified by Friday night, Israel responded by halting the scheduled release of 602 Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed on Saturday as part of the deal.