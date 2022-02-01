Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are Expecting their First Baby; Singer Flaunts Baby Bump on Stroll

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Page Six reported. The singer was clicked flaunting her baby bump during an outing with her beau in Harlem over the weekend. The 33-year-old singer was seen wearing a long pink jacket with only one button closed and a pair of loose ripped denim. She also donned a long embellished necklace.

A$AP Rocky, on the other hand, donned black leather pants with a white sweater, blue jacket, and a black beanie. Quoting sources, PageSix noted that the couple had visited a trendy NYC eatery Carbone earlier this month and had to be seated at a different table to accommodate Rihanna's baby bump.

"Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump. At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!" an insider told the outlet. It is clear, however, how far along the singer is in her pregnancy.

Rihanna quashed pregnancy rumors earlier

The singer appeared to be hiding her growing baby bump in oversized clothes and coats over the past few months. However, there were rumors about the Love the Way You Lie singer's apparent pregnancy in November when she accepted her National Hero award of her native Barbados in a tight-fitting gown. Rihanna denied the rumors at the time.

'I'll have kids, three or four of them'

Rihanna had expressed her wish to be a mom 'someday' in an interview with British Vogue last year. Responding to a question about where she would see herself in 10 years, Rihanna had hinted at the possibility of having three or four kids by then. "Ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be ancient. I'll have kids, three or four of them," she said.

She had also added that she would have kids even if she had no partner to share them with.