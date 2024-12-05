Who Is the Mystery Woman in the Video When Brian Thompson Was Shot Dead? Mystery Shrouds Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO as Cops Finds Abandoned Phone

Brian Thompson's murder is shrouded in mystery. The scene unfolded like a plot straight out of a high-stakes spy thriller. At around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a masked assassin gunned down the multi-millionaire UnitedHealthcare CEO on one of New York's bustling shopping avenues.

After ensuring that the target was dead, the hooded killer calmly walked away, seemingly vanishing into thin air in one of the most heavily monitored cities in the world. Thompson, 50, who earned $10 million annually, suffered at least two gunshot wounds—one to the back and another to his leg—outside the Hilton Hotel on Manhattan's Sixth Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mystery Shrouds Murder

Police believe the attack was targeted, with the assassin waiting outside the Hilton for roughly five minutes before Thompson exited the hotel across the street. Thompson had arrived in New York on Monday and was heading to his company's annual investor conference at the Hilton, where he was scheduled to announce projected revenues exceeding $450 billion.

UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest health insurance provider. Chilling surveillance footage reveals the assassin emerging from behind a parked car and shooting Thompson—who was unaware of the impending attack—with a large handgun, seemingly equipped with a silencer.

The first shot caused the married father of two to stumble and fall, as a bystander hurriedly fled the scene.

When the gun appeared to jam, the shooter adjusted the weapon before stepping closer and firing another shot at Thompson.

Police were alerted immediately, but the suspect, carrying a distinctive gray backpack, had already escaped. He sprinted through an alley before boarding what is believed to be an electric bike, riding up Sixth Avenue and into Central Park. By 6:48 a.m., just three minutes after the shooting, he had disappeared without a trace.

Despite an intense city-wide search, a $10,000 reward for tips, and the full resources of New York City's police force, there is still little information about the identity of Thompson's killer, the motive behind the attack, or his current whereabouts.

Mystery Woman in Footage

Video of the incident shows a person, seemingly a woman dressed in dark clothing and holding a coffee cup, fleeing from a doorway just meters away as the gunman begins shooting. The woman's identity remains unclear, and there is no indication that they were connected to Thompson or involved in the attack.

They appeared startled by the gunfire, initially crouching in the doorway when the first shot was fired before quickly running away.

Authorities are likely eager to locate this crucial witness.

Police said that they found a phone in the alley where the suspect fled. While they have not confirmed if the device belongs to the shooter or revealed its contents, they said it is undergoing forensic analysis.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot to Sixth Avenue, where he picked up an electric bike and rode into Central Park, entering via Center Drive before vanishing.

Initially, authorities indicated they were working with Lyft, the company that operates Citi Bike, to track one of their GPS-enabled e-bikes. However, on Wednesday night, a law enforcement official told CNN that this information was incorrect, saying the e-bike used by the shooter was not a Citi Bike.

How the bike was acquired remains unclear. Rental e-bikes require payment and memberships, which store user information electronically. The bike could have been stolen, used with someone else's membership, or privately owned by the suspect.

Despite an extensive manhunt involving drones, K-9 units, helicopters, and officers on foot, authorities appear no closer to apprehending the suspect.

The shooter's last confirmed location was entering Central Park at 6:48 a.m. Carrying a large backpack, it's possible he had a change of clothes, enabling him to leave the park unnoticed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the park's atmosphere appeared unaffected by the earlier events, with joggers and walkers continuing their routines despite the grim news.

Police have made progress in retracing the suspect's steps before the attack. CCTV footage released on Wednesday afternoon shows him at a Starbucks near the Hilton Hotel shortly before the shooting.

While it's unclear if he purchased anything, the footage reportedly shows him holding a small object. According to a senior police official speaking to CNN, the suspect is seen buying two power bars and a bottle of water.

As of now, a lot of questions remain unanswered and police so far have made little progress.