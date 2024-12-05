Brian Thompson: Chilling Images Capture Moment Gunman Shoots Dead UnitedHealthcare CEO Outside NYC Hotel as Wife Says He'd Been Receiving Threats

The NYPD released chilling images of the gunman responsible for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street. Thompson, 50, who led the nation's largest health insurance provider, was shot in the chest and leg at around 6:45 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel by a masked assailant who is still on the run.

Two photos released by the NYPD show the shooter firing his weapon and then fleeing the scene. Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the suspect's arrest. Witnesses reported that the suspected shooter was seen waiting outside the hotel before the incident and knew which door Thompson would exit from.

Chilling Image of the Assailant

The gunman then shot him at close range and fled on a bicycle. Footage captured NYPD officers performing CPR to the 50-year-old father of two before he was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

Thompson, who became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021 with an annual salary reportedly around $10 million, had previously overseen the company's Medicare division for several years.

He was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton Hotel shortly after the attack. According to a UnitedHealthcare statement issued Tuesday, Thompson was set to present the company's highly profitable 2025 financial projections, including anticipated revenues exceeding $450 billion.

The shooter remains at large and is described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and carrying a grey backpack.

Sources revealed to The New York Times that Thompson, who lives in Minnesota with his wife and children, had arrived at the hotel early to get ready for his presentation. The shooter reportedly knew the exact door Thompson would exit from and opened fire on him from a distance of several feet.

The shooter opened fire on Thompson from a distance down the street, striking him multiple times before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

As the suspect remains unidentified, the NYPD has offered a $10,000 reward for information related to the shooting.

Received Threats Before Being Shot and Killed

Thompson's wife, Paulette, revealed that he had been receiving "some threats" prior to his visit to New York. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she told NBC News.

The incident comes amid an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Thompson for alleged antitrust violations and accusations of insider trading.

The shooting took place just hours before crowds were set to gather in Midtown for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

Witness Amar Abdelmula, a driver, told Pix11: "I wasn't paying attention and then I heard the shot. It was silent gun, black gun, saw him after he shot him and was running across the street. I tried take a picture, but too far away, not clear.

"I was shocked. First time I see crime in front of me," he added. "I was afraid he (would) shoot me too, my car, I saw everything."

A huge police presence quickly arrived at the scene near W. 54th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday morning. The NYPD has yet to reveal a motive for the attack.

United, the largest health insurer in the United States by market share, has often faced protests from activists accusing the company of systematically denying care to patients.

In February, the company drew attention after falling victim to a cyberattack, resulting in losses amounting to $872 million.