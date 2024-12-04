Who Killed Brian Thompson? UnitedHealth CEO Shot and Killed Outside Manhattan Hilton Hotel in Possible Targeted Attack

The CEO of UnitedHealth, was shot and killed Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown in what authorities are calling a targeted attack. Brian Thompson was at the hotel around 6:46 a.m., when a masked gunman shot him in the chest before fleeing east on 6th Avenue, according to police sources who spoke to The New York Post.

The CEO was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead. Thompson, who took on the role of UnitedHealthcare CEO in 2021 with an annual salary reportedly around $10 million, was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton Hotel shortly after the incident.

Shot Dead in Broad Daylight

A statement from UnitedHealthcare on Tuesday revealed that Thompson was expected to discuss the company's highly profitable financial outlook for 2025, including projected revenues exceeding $450 billion.

The suspect has been described as a white male wearing a cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and carrying a grey backpack.

Witnesses told The Post that the suspect was spotted waiting outside the hotel prior to the shooting and was not staying there as a guest.

Sources revealed to The New York Times that Thompson, who lives in Minnesota with his wife and children, had arrived at the hotel early to get ready for his presentation. The shooter reportedly knew the exact door Thompson would exit from and opened fire on him from a distance of several feet.

The shooter opened fire on Thompson from a distance down the street, striking him multiple times before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Witness Amar Abdelmula, a driver, told Pix11: "I wasn't paying attention and then I heard the shot. It was silent gun, black gun, saw him after he shot him and was running across the street. I tried take a picture, but too far away, not clear.

"I was shocked. First time I see crime in front of me,' he added. 'I was afraid he (would) shoot me too, my car, I saw everything."

Shooter at Large

A huge police presence quickly arrived at the scene near W. 54th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday morning. The NYPD has yet to disclose a motive for the attack. As of several hours after the incident, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company, reportedly halted a meeting at the Hilton Hotel shortly after 8 a.m. upon learning about the shooting.

He told attendees: "We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members. As a result, I'm afraid, we're going to have to bring to a close the event."

United, the largest health insurer in the United States by market share, has often faced criticism and protests from activists accusing the company of systematically denying care to patients.

In February, the company drew major attention after falling victim to a cyberattack, resulting in losses amounting to $872 million.