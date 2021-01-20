Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs, who was caught on camera terming the Capitol siege as 'awesome' has claimed that he went inside the federal building to take a piss. A viral video shows Biggs entering and moving inside the halls of the Capitol building with attackers.

A few days before the fatal Capitol attack, Biggs had challenged Antifa that they would be attending DC without being identified. "Attn: DC ANTIFA: We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won't see us. You'll even think we are you. We are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you. The only thing we will do that's us! Is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic. Can't wait to walk around with you all," Biggs wrote in a Parler post.

Biggs Tell Rioters "Its Awesome"

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Biggs, dressed in a grey checked shirt, a black colored beanie and a black and white face mask/bandana. He was also spotted wearing fake bushy eye brows above a thick black rimmed glasses.

The nearly 30-second clip starts with violent Trump supporters entering Capitol building through a broke window. They are heard shouting, "Whose house? Our house." Biggs is also seen as part of the mob.

The woman recording the event, goes on to shout, "1776 motherf***ers." Panning the camera towards Biggs, she asks "Biggs what you got to say?"

Biggs briefly pulls up his bandanna mask to cover his face, then pulls it down and grins, replying 'this is awesome' before storming forward into the building.

Biggs Claims to Be Meeting FBI Agents In Connection With Capitol Riots

Denying being part of the mob that vandalized the federal building, Biggs told Daily Mail that the only reason he went inside the building was because he "wanted to take a piss."

"The entire time I was in there I felt bad, I didn't want to be there. I didn't touch anything, I didn't break anything, I didn't steal anything. There was no ill intent other than I really needed a f***ing piss,' he said.

"I went to the bathroom, washed my hands and found another cop and asked him 'how the hell do I get out of here?' He showed me the way out. I left and stayed outside. That's the only thing I did."

Once being questioned about his 'awesome' remark, the senior Proud Boys leader said that he meant 'awe-inspiring', but also 'awful'. Claiming that he contacted the FBI following the attacks and scheduled a meeting with agents in Florida, Biggs said. "I'm going to turn myself in. I've got nothing to hide. At the most they could get me for trespassing."

In a number of images posted on social media platforms, Biggs was also spotted outside the building prior to the storming.