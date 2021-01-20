A couple from South Carolina was arrested for having sex at multiple public places and posting their videos on porn websites. Eric Harmon and his partner Lori Harmon were caught having sex on a Ferris Wheel in Myrtle Beach, in South Carolina.

Deemed to be one of the largest structures in North America, the Skywheel is a 187-foot-tall observation wheel. The couple, which was arrested following an investigation launched by the police, has been charged with indecent exposure for allegedly engaging in sexual activities inside a glass gondola at the SkyWheel.

Couple Also Had Sex in Community Swimming Pool

Myrtle Beach Online reported that the graphic video posted on adult website shows the couple is having sex in full public view, inside a gondola enclosed with glass on the Skywheel ride on North Ocean Blvd. Reportedly the indecent incident took place either on or around Jan 2.

It isn't the first time that the couple was caught violating the rules. The outlet reported that the couple also posted a video while having sex in a community pool in the Surfside Beach section of Horry County.

The police also stated that Lori Harmon was seen exposing herself while sitting on top of a vending machine along with urinating on two vending machines.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple also shot and posted a video of Lori exposing herself and urinating inside a public elevator in Murrells Inlet in December, last year.

SkyWheel Says Sex Act Does Not Reflect Their Value

Lori has been charged with multiple charges including three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in preparation of obscene material, and malicious injury to personal property. They are Class A misdemeanors. She was released from jail on $18,000 bond, reported CBS17.

Eric, who was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one charge of participation in preparation of obscene material - Class A misdemeanors, was freed after posting $14,000 bond, reported the outlet.

Condemning the couple for the indecent act committed by them inside one of their gondolas, SkyWheel issued a statement saying: "SkyWheel Myrtle Beach prides ourselves in providing a safe, family friendly attraction and atmosphere,' the statement read. 'This incident that we are just becoming aware of is extremely disturbing. We have not been notified yet from the authorities regarding this incident, but are ready to cooperate in any way we can. These actions do not reflect our values, and we do not tolerate any behavior that does not coincide with our family friendly environment."