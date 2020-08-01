Indonesian YouTuber Muhammad Didit became an internet star overnight by literally doing nothing for more than two hours. Didit's video, titled '2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain' translated into English as '2 hours of doing nothing', on YouTube has received over 1.9 million views.

It was on July 10 that Didit posted his video and so far it has received over 18,000 comments and over 59,000 likes.

Didit Claims His Video to Be Educational

In the video, which is 2 hour 20 minutes long, the YouTuber sits comfortably on a blue couch doing nothing as he simply stares into the camera while recording his video.

Stating that he was 'inspired' to do the video after a lot of his followers requested him to upload any education video. In the description of the video, Didit wrote: "Ok, maybe I should share a little bit why this video was made. It all started from the Indonesian society urging me lately to create content that educates the youth – finally with a heavy heart and reluctantly, I did. BOOM, thus the creation of this video but if we were to talk about its benefits, it all depends on you the viewers to filter and that is my only advice to all of you and hope that you will be entertained and benefit from this video."

Didit, who has over 27,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, told Tribun News that he shot the video between 11 pm and 1 am, on a couch in his room. Before recording the video, he ate and went to the bathroom to avoid any interruption in between.

Stating that he never expected such a huge response on his video, Didit said that he had initially planned to shoot the video for only 5-10 minutes, but eventually got so involved in the character that it rolled into over 2 hours.

Video Hailed as a New Trend by Netizens

Stating the video as a possible new trend, a lot of users hailed Didit for coming up with this unique concept. "A random guy doing absoultely nothing for 2 hours. 1.5 million people: Interesting," wrote a user.

"When you have all the time in the world, literally," commented other. "He's still breathing and doing slight movements. Oh he's still fine! Though I wonder what he's thinking within the whole vid." Yet another said, "Imagine you did this then you forgot push the record button."

One of the users also counted the number of times Didit blinked during the video. While one said he blinked his eyes 362 times, the others commented that they missed one blink.

"This guy's a GENIUS. ahahaha beats other youtubers who thought of their content for 2 hours/days He did nothing for 2hours and earned a lot of money," wrote another.