A tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk denying his 'affair' with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has left many Twitter users suspecting otherwise. Musk's cryptic tweet was made in response to Gates' comments about him.

Musk's tweet, made at around 3 am EST on Wednesday, has been retweeted multiple times. The Tesla CEO has 37.2 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Gates Called Musk's Comments on COVID-19 Outrageous

Musk, who has often voiced his displeasure about COVID-19 lockdown and called fear against the virus being 'dumb', raised doubts about the authenticity of the high number of positive cases. "There are a lot of [COVID-19] false positives messing up the numbers. Even tests with 5% false positive rate (in *field*, not lab) would show up as ~17 million fake [COVID-19] cases even if there were actually none," he tweeted on June 30.

Taking a shot at the Tesla CEO's comments, 64-year-old Gates, in an interview with CNBC, had called them outrageous. "He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things. I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much," Gates had added.

Responding to Gates' comment, Musk, who is often known for trolling through his tweets, wrote: "The rumor that Bill Gates [and] I are lovers is completely untrue." In yet another tweet, Musk added, "Billy G is not my lover."

Musk-Gates Affair Rumors Storm Twitter

Musk's tweet about Gates caused a furor on the micro-blogging site with many questioning the truth behind his claims. While some seriously doubted Musk's claim, many others wasted no time in churning out memes.

"That's exactly what someone who is lovers with Bill Gates would say," tweeted a user.

"I dont understand why elon musk is appearing on my timeline stating he and bill gates are not lovers, just admit it and go buddy," wrote another.

"Or.. 1st half = "The rumour that Bill Gates & I are lovers" and 2nd = "is completely untrue". One of this sentences is not true," read a tweet. Some of the Twitter users also questioned Musk about his alleged affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, the pimp of sex offender Jeffery Epstein.