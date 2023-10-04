Who is Morgan Freche? Louisiana Teacher Who Gave Birth to 17-Year-Old Student's Child Identified, Facing Rape Charges

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday (Oct. 3) arrested the teacher who resigned in the wake of an investigation into her alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor student, which involved her allegedly giving birth to a child fathered by the student.

The teacher, identified as 33-year-old Morgan Freche of Loranger, said the former teacher surrendered to detectives in response to multiple arrest warrants. The alleged incidents of misconduct date back approximately two years.

Freche Facing Charges Including Rape, Oral Sexual Battery

Freche is now facing charges including one count of third-degree rape, four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of oral sexual battery. She resigned on Sept. 28 after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her, as previously reported. After receiving the information, detectives began looking into the claims.

"While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough," Sheriff Daniel Edwards said at the time. "This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."

Tangipahoa Parish School System Issues Statement on Freche's Arrest

Tangipahoa Parish School System superintendent Melissa Stilley issued a statement Tuesday that said, "We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher Morgan Freche. Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority. Neither the board nor this office will tolerate employee behavior which crosses the line in areas such as the proper professional relationships between educators and their students.

"We are fortunate that the children of Tangipahoa Parish are instructed by professionals, and allegations of this nature are unfortunate. We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter at this time."