Louisiana School Teacher Resigns Following Allegations That She Had a Baby with 17-Year-Old Student

A Louisiana teacher has resigned in the wake of allegations that she gave birth to a child fathered by a 17-year-old student, according to authorities.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says that the teacher in the parish's school system resigned amid an investigation into the allegations of her improper relationship with the teenage student, as reported by Fox 8.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed the investigation began after the office received reports alleging that a 17-year-old male student fathered a child with the teacher in question. Edwards says the allegations were reported on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Edwards says that his office isn't sharing specific details such as the identification of the accused and the victim at this time due to the case involving a juvenile.

"While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough," says Edwards. "This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."

No arrests have been made in the case yet, police said.