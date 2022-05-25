Who is Monica Sanchez? Texas Teacher's Aide Charged After Admitting to Having Sex with Multiple Students

A former teacher's aide with Kilgore High School has been charged with three counts of improper relationship between educator and child, one count of assault causing bodily injury, as well one count of sexual assault of a child after she admitted to having sex with multiple students at the school where she was employed.

Monica Sanchez, 21, was a teacher's aide in the ESL program at Kilgore High School. According to an affidavit obtained by KLTV, a Kilgore detective started investigating Sanchez after receiving reports of a sexual assault on May 12, as reported by local news outlet KLTV. The detective said he was told Sanchez was having sexual relationships with multiple students at the high school.

Sanchez Had Sex with 3 Students, Including One Who was 15 Years Old

Three students, who have not been identified, were interviewed by the detective. The first student admitted to dating and having sex with Sanchez, the affidavit states. The student was 18 years old and a junior at the high school. He said he and Sanchez met at the school, exchanged inappropriate pictures, and had a physical relationship.

The detective said when he interviewed Sanchez, she waived her Miranda Rights and agreed to talk with him. According to the affidavit, Sanchez admitted to the detective that she had a relationship with the first student, and corroborated what he had said. She said it happened five or six times in December 2021 and January 2022.

She also told the detective that she had an improper relationship with a second student, an 18-year-old senior, the affidavit says, and said that she and the student had sex at least twice during March 2022.

Finally, the affidavit states that Sanchez told the detective she had a sexual relationship with a third student who was 15 years old at the time of the incident. She said it occurred in August or September of 2021.

Sanchez was booked and released on May 14. Her bond was set at $26,000. Kilgore Independent School confirmed that Sanchez is no longer employed by the district, where she had worked since August 2020.