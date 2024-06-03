A 23-year-old Indian student has gone missing in California, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating her. This incident is the latest in a series of similar cases affecting the Indian student community in the United States.

Nitheesha Kandula, a student at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), disappeared on May 28. She was last seen in Los Angeles, and her absence was reported on May 30. The news was shared by CSUSB Police Chief John Guttierez on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. Kandula belongs to Hyderabad, India. She is residing in the USA on student visa.

The police have issued a #MissingPersonAlert, asking anyone with information about Kandula's whereabouts to contact them. Kandula is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She might be driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate, although the color of the car is unknown.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the CSUSB Police Department at (909) 538-7777 or the LAPD's Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582.

This case is part of a troubling trend of Who in the United States of America. Last month, Rupesh Chandra Chintakind, a 26-year-old Indian student, went missing in Chicago. In April, 25-year-old Mohammad Abdul Arfath, from Hyderabad, was found dead in Cleveland after being missing since March. Earlier incidents include the death of Amarnath Ghosh, a 34-year-old classical dancer, in St. Louis, and the deaths of two students, Sameer Kamath and Akul Dhawan, in Indiana and Illinois, respectively.