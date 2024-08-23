Who Is Milla Corfixen? Danish Woman at the Center of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague Cheating Scandal Breaks Her Silence

A Danish woman who Tommy Fury allegedly cheated on Molly-Mae Hague with has spoken out. The professional boxer and the influencer, both 25, announced their breakup last week after being together for five years. The couple initially met on Love Island in 2019 and got engaged last year after welcoming their daughter, Bambi, who is now one year old.

However, Molly publicly announced their breakup last Wednesday (August 14). Since then, allegations have surfaced claiming that Tommy cheated on her "multiple times" throughout their relationship—something that he has denied. But who is this woman who allegedly is behind the couple's break up? The woman has finally broken her silence.

Danish Blonde Breaks Her Silence

One specific claim suggests that Tommy kissed a blonde Danish woman at a nightclub during a lads' holiday in Macedonia, despite being engaged. The woman has since come forward to deny that anything happened between them.

The woman, identified as Milla Corfixen, claimed she partied with Tommy and his friends on three separate occasions during his holiday.

Milla said that she met Tommy through members of her security team, who are reportedly her friends.

Milla, 20, insisted that she was invited to Tommy's table and they "had fun," but nothing more occurred.

Speaking to The Sun, Milla said, "I am the girl, but nothing happened. We just had fun. I'm Danish, but I am from here also."

"I don't know what he's been doing but someone else must have kissed him. I have a boyfriend back home. We did not do anything, I would never have done anything with a married man, as he's basically married, with a little child."

Milla said that she also saw Tommy on the final night of his trip at the Omnia club. She clarified that they "were at the same places but were not together."

Milla stressed that Tommy "didn't flirt" with her and was "just being friendly."

Role of a Second Woman

A source claimed that Molly-Mae ended her relationship with Tommy after confronting him about cheating rumors involving a mysterious Danish woman he met during a lads' holiday. The source told The Sun: "Molly was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he had met while he was in Macedonia."

"She didn't want to believe it was true. When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn't deny it. It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. He has moved out of the house and she is absolutely reeling from it all."

Another woman has come forward, accusing Tommy of sending her flirtatious messages during a night out in Manchester. Kay Keogh alleged that while Tommy and Molly-Mae were still together, he messaged her after they met at a nightclub—and she claims to have proof.

"I was thinking about whether I should make this video or not, but I am going to. So, me and my friends were out in Manchester and we actually met him [Tommy] one night," Kay claimed in a TikTok video.

She added: "Basically, we were on a night out with a group of guys and I didn't really put two and two together of who he really was. One of the guys asked for my Instagram, which I gave to him.

"We were all together, but basically realized after looking at my phone and seeing his name pop up, that's when I realized who he was." She went on: "Obviously, after I saw his name pop up I was thinking, 'What the hell'.

"Then I obviously realized who he was, but I literally have DMs and I don't know whether I should put them out or not."

Since Tommy's breakup with the influencer, allegations have surfaced that the boxer cheated on her multiple times during their long-term relationship. A source said, "Molly-Mae is now aware that Tommy was unfaithful to her."

"She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognize him."

The source also said that Molly-Mae is "heartbroken" by the revelation and "fully expects that other women" will come forward to share their experiences of his infidelity.