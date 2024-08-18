Tommy Fury Was Spotted Kissing Danish Blond as He Downed Vodka During Wild Vodka Night Out Before Molly-Mae Hague Announced Split

Tommy Fury reportedly was dumped by his fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, after "he cheated on her with a Danish woman he met" during a trip to North Macedonia. The former-couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, announced their breakup earlier this week following months of rumors.

Witnesses have since alleged that the 25-year-old boxer appeared unconcerned about being seen as he openly kissed the blonde woman while drinking vodka and partying at a nightclub around 2 a.m. They told The Sun: "This will be heartbreaking for Molly-Mae." The bombshell revelations come as Molly-Mae, also 25, was seen without her engagement ring in photos obtained by The Sun on Saturday.

Cheating on His Fiancee

"He was downing Grey Goose vodka and didn't seem to care who saw him with the girl. He kissed her," the witnesses said.

Amid allegations that the influencer was sent footage of Tommy, another observer said that the boxer looked "irritated" after his return flight was delayed and remained glued to his phone.

Tommy's spokesperson told The Sun, "Tommy is appalled by the false cheating accusations being spread by the media and he is consulting his lawyers."

This comes after Molly-Mae, also 25, was photographed without her engagement ring in pictures obtained by the publication on Saturday.

It's reported that she kicked Tommy out of their $5 million Cheshire home after learning about the rumored events. However, a "heartbroken" Tommy has firmly denied the allegations, insisting that they are "false," and he is reportedly "horrified" by the claims.

Tommy is now reportedly "fighting to get his former fiancée and the couple's 19-month old daughter back" as he battles allegations he cheated on Molly-Mae with "multiple women."

Molly-Mae was seen without her ring, looking downcast, after Tommy briefly returned to her Cheshire mansion for the first time since their surprising split, staying only 55 minutes on Saturday.

Shortly after Tommy left, Molly stepped out of the property, hiding her eyes behind large sunglasses as she drove away in her Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition.

Tension Clear in Their Appearances

Tommy appeared equally downcast as he arrived at the house in his $200,000 Mercedes G Wagon at 2:25 PM, only to leave at 3:20 PM. Molly-Mae's friends have since told The Daily Mail that her decision wasn't made hastily and that she is determined to stand by it.

No one was more shocked than Tommy himself, with his team claiming he is "gutted and will fight to get them back."

Fans were left puzzled when Molly-Mae announced their split on Wednesday after five years together, stating that she "never thought our story would end like this."

She has since been seen clearing out their home, with a skip visible in the driveway over the weekend. According to her representatives, it's been there "for a while."

The Love Island star reportedly ordered Tommy to leave their luxurious Cheshire pad after learning of his repeated infidelities.