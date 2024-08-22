Nathalie Fay: 'Hangover' Actress Arrested for Domestic Battery in Miami after Punching Boyfriend in the Face

"Hangover" actress Nathalie Fay has been arrested in Miami for allegedly punching her on-and-off boyfriend in the face. The 36-year-old, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was arrested late Saturday on a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he came to pick her up from a Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game, according to TMZ.

The couple had tickets to the Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium. However, Nathalie allegedly started an argument with Brady about his whereabouts before picking her up. The argument took a wild turn and Nathalie started punching Brady straight in the face out of jealous rage.

Punched Her Boyfriend and Got Arrested

Nathalie reportedly showed receipts from a location-tracking app to support her claims, but when the situation escalated into a physical altercation, Brady got out of his car and contacted the police.

The boyfriend told police that he jumped out of the car to escape her.

When officers arrived, the actress-turned-realtor was arrested, while her partner declined to go to a nearby hospital.

It is still unclear if Nathalie was intoxicated at that time and is she was released later. Police have launched an investigation and more details are still to be shared.

It is also not clear if the actress suffered any injuries during the altercation.

Star in Her Own Right

Audiences might recall the Montreal-born, Miami-raised beauty as Lisa, the Caesars Palace concierge in "The Hangover," who fields questions about pagers and Julius Caesar from Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis) in Todd Phillips' comedy, which grossed $469.3 million.

Nathalie landed the role in "The Hangover" after her role as high school senior Mindy in Todd Phillips' 2003 comedy "Old School," which earned $87.1 million, alongside Ellen Pompeo and Elisha Cuthbert.

Since playing Parisian bride-to-be Simone in Joshua Caldwell's 2014 romantic drama Layover, Nathalie has not taken on any acting roles.

Now based in Coral Gables, Nathalie works as an agent for Luft Real Estate, having previously served as the director of business development for EZLotto, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Nathalie, who backed Governor Ron DeSantis in last year's presidential race, is a single mother to her 10-year-old son, Noah Thomas.