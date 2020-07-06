A white woman who claimed to be a spokesperson for US President Donald Trump vandalized the face mask section of the Target store located in Arizona, on Sunday. The woman, being dubbed as 'Arizona Karen,' has been identified as Melissa Rein Lively, a public relations company founder from Scottsdale.

Arizona has shown a 4.1 percent increase in the number of coronavirus cases last week. The state has logged 98,089 positive coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the global virus.

Arizona Karen Self Shoots the Viral Video

In the nearly minute-long video, shot by Lively herself, she is seen approaching the face mask display section in the store. Upon reaching there, she starts throwing the masks, displayed on the racks, on to the floor.

"Finally we meet the end of the road. I've been looking forward to this s*t all my f*cking life. So, Target, I'm not playing anymore f*cking games. This sh* is f*cking over. This shit's all f*cking over. This shit's f*cking over," Lively says in the viral video.

"This sh*t's over. Yeah, wooh! F*ck this sh*t. No, I'm not doing it. I'm not doing it. We don't want any of this anymore. This is over," she is heard.

However, when Target employees urge her to stop vandalizing the items, Lively asks: "Why? You let everybody else do it, but I can't do it because I'm a blonde White woman wearing a f**king $40,000 Rolex? I don't have the f*cking right to f*ck sh*t up?" The clip ends there.

Arizona Karen Plays Jew Card With Cops

Later, Lively posted a live stream when cops arrived at her house for questioning. She is heard telling the police officers that she was hired by the White House to be a QAnon spokesperson.

Lively, who went on to claim that she has Trump's phone number, asked the cops to call Trump and verify her claims. When the cops proceeded to snatch her phone away, despite requesting to put it down several times, the 'Arizona Karen' is heard saying: "You're doing this to me because I am Jewish. This a Nazi f**king game. This is Nazi bulls**t."

Lively is a PR Expert

Lively, who has a Twitter account under the name Melissa 'fucking' Reinbows, posted a live video condemning the people practicing social distancing in the store. "People are standing around like f*cking idiots because no one wants to come to work because they can collect unemployment. Can you see the line here. Yeah, we're all f*cking social distancing," she is heard in the video.

According to the Heavy, Lively is originally from Denver, Colorado. The woman claims herself to be the founder and CEO at The Brand Consortium PR, on Linkedln page.

Prior to founding the firm, Lively was director of public relations and regional director at two other public relations firms. She was a PR account executive for another firm in Los Angeles, the outlet reported.

A graduate from Arizona State University and Cherry Creek High School, Lively claims to have volunteered for the American Heart Association, Make-A-Wish America, and Phoenix Children's Hospital.