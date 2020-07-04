Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who pimped underage girls for American sex offender Jeffery Epstein, is unlikely to throw Prince Andrew under the bus by associating him with any of Epstein's crime. The startling revelation was made by one of Maxwell's close friend, Laura Goldman.

Maxwell was arrested from her hideout located in New Hampshire. Since her arrest, the spotlight has once again turned on Andrew, who was accused of having sex with Virginia Robert, a sex slave hired by Epstein, on multiple occasions, once when she was a minor.

Maxwell Once Had a Fling With Andrew

Speaking to The Telegraph, Goldman a close friend of Maxwell said that the only way the British socialite can walk is if she gives someone up, but that definitely won't be Andrew. "She is so appreciative that when she first came to New York, the duke helped to launch her into high society. [Maxwell] always talks about what a true friend [Andrew] is. She doesn't see any reason to speak about him to the authorities," Goldman said.

Stating that Maxwell once had a fling with Prince Andrew, Goldman said that the two remained friends since then. Adding that Andrew wasn't aware of Epstein hiding underage girls as sex slaves, Goldman said: "Ghislaine's always told me that Andrew's kind of stupid and naive, and if there were girls in the house while he was there, he would have thought they were servants."

Maxwell Sat on Queen's Throne at the Buckingham Palace

Maxwell also sat on Queen's throne during one of her private visits to the Buckingham Palace arranged by Prince Andrew. A photograph published by the Daily Telegraph showed the British socialite reclining in the ceremonial chair next to actor Keven Spacey in 2002.

They were on a private tour of the palace organized by the Duke of York for former US president Bill Clinton, reported the outlet. However, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the issue. Epstein's pimp also appeared in the background of a photograph featuring Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts.

In March, there were reports that disgraced Prince Andrew also made American Supermodel Caprice Bourret, his former lover, sit on the Queen's throne during their date at Buckingham Palace. The Throne Room houses the 'chair of the estate of the Queen', the coronation chairs of her late father King George VI, Queen Mary and Queen Victoria. Even though members of the royal family are allowed to invite their guests to the Palace, they are required to notify the Palace authorities before giving them a tour of the palace.