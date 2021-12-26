Vera Mekuli: Lap-Dancing NYPD Rookie Cop Issues Apology; Feels Sorry for Ruining Boss' Career

The NYPD rookie who came into the spotlight after giving a raunchy lap dance to an officer at a New York Christmas party has now issued a video apology for the same. Vera Mekuli, 26, was filmed giving at least two officers lap dances during the 44th precinct's party. Mekuli noted in her video apology that she had no idea that her boss, who was later identified as Lt. Nick McGarry was married and that she is sorry for her actions that prompted his demotion to subway patrol. Vera Mekuli also apologized to the officer's wife.

The rookie cop hinted in her apology video that her actions were blown out of proportion because she's female and that it wouldn't have gone viral if a man had done it. "Had it been a man doing it, I feel like it would have been more of a joking matter and it would have stayed in-house versus go public the way it did with me," she said.

Apologizing to the officer's wife, Mekuli said she truly hoped the incident didn't cause too much damage in their married life. "It wasn't meant to be like this. I really had no knowledge of your marriage," she said. The incident had received severe backlash after it went viral on the internet which prompted the transfer of Lt. Nick McGarry.

'I have completely ruined his picture as a boss'

No disciplinary action was taken against the rookie cop, who started with the NYPD in February. She further added in her apology video that she is remorseful for what happened to McGarry's career. "I feel like I've completely ruined, I guess, his picture as a lieutenant, as a boss," she said. Mekuli noted that her bosses at the NYPD felt bad over the incident and let her work from home last week.

Mekuli also said that she is ready to back to the office but she's afraid of the 'judgement' and 'shame.' She stressed that she shouldn't be judged for what she did because she was not in uniform on duty.