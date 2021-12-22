Who is Vera Mekuli? Rookie NYPD Cop Filmed Giving Raunchy Lap Dance to Nick McGarry Identified

The rookie NYPD cop who gave a raunchy lap dance to an officer at a wild New York Christmas party has been identified as Vera Mekuli, who says "I go after what I want and I don't stop until I get it". The 26-year-old glamorous cop raised a storm on social media after she was filmed giving at least two fellow officers a steamy time during the 44th precinct's party last week.

The incident infuriated higher officials of the department, prompting an investigation into the incident, after which one of the officers Lt. Nick McGarry was transferred. The video of the indent went viral over the weekend and shows a scantily clad Mekuli getting dirty and making vulgar moves on the lap of the NYPD cop.

Bold and Beautiful

According to reports, McGarry has been demoted to the transit bureau for allowing the junior officer to grind on him but Mekuli might just escape disciplinary action. "She shouldn't be disciplined at all," said one detective close to both her and McGarry.

Mekuli can be seen making seductive moves in the video, flinging her hands in the air and dancing on her knees to the pleasure of the viewers and McGarry. However, her colleagues feel being a rookie might save her from being disciplined. "She's a rookie and was trying to get cool points. Nick should have known better, being in a position of power."

The viral video shows Mekuli in a checkered miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and knee-high boots as she grinds on top of McGarry. The lieutenant is seen sitting in a chair in the middle of the bar as other people look on.

McGarry, a married lieutenant with the NYPD, can be seen grinning widely and enjoying every moment of the dirty dancing. It is not known if Mekuli was just one of the invitees at the party or she was specially brought in for the lap dance.

Mekuli joined the force only in February. She earns $42,500 a year and has worked as a real estate agent in The Bronx.

Focused Officer

Mekuli according to her colleagues is a go-getter and daredevil cop. She was born and grew up in The Bronx. She went to school at the David A. Stein Riverdale/Kingsbridge Academy and then went to John Jay College to study criminal justice and police science, graduating in 2018.

The glamorous cop describes herself as a "highly motivated and determined individual," on her LinkedIn page. "I tend to go after what I want and I don't stop until I get it," her LinkedIn page mention. "If I am to fail. I pick myself up and try again!"

At least a lot of that gets reflected in the video. "Success does not come without failure. I've learned at a very young age that success/wealth/opportunities isn't just given or handed to you, it is earned; earned by hard work and time you put in."

The wild birthday bash was held at Rory Dolan's, an Irish bar in Yonkers, New York, just north of The Bronx last week. The near-erotic video shows Mekuli at one point straddling McGarry from the front, cupping his neck with her arm with her skirt hiked up.

In doing so, she also exposes her black panties, as an onlooker playfully hands him a wad of cash. The video, which has since gone viral infuriated higher-ups in the department leading to an internal investigation and eventual transfer.

The video infuriated NYPD brass who wasted no time in disciplining McGarry, who has been with the NYPD since 2010. McGarry has since been transferred to Transit District 12, sources said.

On the other hand, following the news of Mekuli's raunchy encounter with her boss, her father said she has been crying over the ordeal - and he now plans to sue. The rookie's dad told the New York Post on Monday that his daughter told him: "Daddy, I made some mistake. I'm very embarrassed about what I did. I embarrassed you and my family."

"She cried and cried," her dad said. "She is young. She doesn't know how but he is married, the lieutenant. He should know better."