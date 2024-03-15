Who is Megan Skye Blancada? Bikini Model and Reality TV Star Sexually Abused a Minor Boy, May Face Life in Prison

Megan Skye Blancada, a 34-year-old known for her appearances on the reality show "Who Wants to be a Supermodel," has admitted to sexually abusing a teenage boy. The confession came during her appearance at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Blancada's admission puts her at risk of facing a mandatory prison sentence. The offense she has confessed to carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Court documents have unveiled a string of alleged offenses perpetrated against a minor under the age of 16 across various locations between January 2021 and November 2023. According to police statements documented in court records, the incidents are said to have occurred in the outer northern region of Adelaide. The victim, known to attend a prestigious private school, remains unnamed.

In addition to the charges related to the offenses, Blancada, described as a young mother, also faces accusations of possessing child exploitation material. Online profiles belonging to Ms. Blancada, aged 34, portray her as a fitness model and highlight her involvement in film projects such as "Hey Hey It's Esther" and "Wolf Creek." Her Facebook posts depict a glamorous lifestyle, featuring numerous snapshots from her bikini modeling assignments.

During the court proceedings, Blancada indicated her intent to contest the charge of possessing child exploitation material while expressing readiness to plead guilty to the charge of sexual abuse. When questioned by Magistrate Brian Nitschke about her plea, she visibly struggled with emotion before admitting "guilty," as reported by the Advertiser.

Outside the courtroom, Blancada's attorney, Andrew Graham, read a statement on behalf of the Wolf Creek actor.

"Ms. Blancada extends her sincere apologies for her actions," he conveyed. "Recognizing the presence of a teenage victim in this case, she hopes that her admission of guilt today alleviates any distress he may have felt about testifying in a trial. Given the upcoming sentencing submissions, further comments are not appropriate at this time."

Blancada, residing in Salisbury East, was remanded in custody pending her appearance in the District Court in April for sentencing submissions. Additionally, she is scheduled to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court in May regarding the charge of possessing child exploitation material.