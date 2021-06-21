Who is Max Gutierrez? Hero Bartender's Fake Receipts Saves Women from Being Hit on By 'Creepy' Guy

A Florida bartender is being helmed as a hero after he saved two women from being hit on by a pervert by passing them a creepy note disguised as a receipt. St. Petersburg drink-slinger, Max Gutierrez, who made the smart move to save the two women from being harassed inside the bar, has gone viral online for showing his presence of mind.

Trinity Allie, the customer, later took to Twitter to tell how she was left feeling uncomfortable by a man's actions at a bar in St Petersburg, Florida. She also thanked Gutierrez and shared an image of him sporting a Hawaiian shirt, passing her a small clipboard.

Surprise Savior

Last week, Allie took to Twitter to share how Gutierrez helped her and a friend to fend off the unwanted pick-up artist. She also shared the creepy note and the bartender's photo that made him an instant hit on social media.

The other customer was repeatedly hitting on the two women, when Gutierrez noticed and anticipated further trouble for the two women. He then smartly took a piece of paper and went to Allie and handed her a note that looked like a receipt. For a split second Allie was confused but then she started reading the note that read: "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed. He's giving me the creeps."

"This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs," Allie's Twitter caption read.

It followed another post where Allie described how Gutierrez compelled the customer to leave the bar so that he couldn't create any further trouble. "He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said 'you need to get tf [the f***] away from these girls who clearly are not interested'," Allie tweeted.

"And the dude said "that was a little aggressive" and he said 'well you're aggressively hitting on them and you need to leave.'"

Noble Deed

Allie also mentioned that she made Gutierrez pose for the picture after the incident, not while she was being harassed because she was so impressed with his behavior and presence of mind that she want to share the story with others. The moment Allie tweeted about her experience, social media users started praising him.

Many were quick to praise the actions of the bartender for looking out for the two girls and keeping them safe. And in no time Gutierrez became an internet hero.

"We need more men like him protecting us", tweeted one user, while another added: "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts."

In another post, Allie shared Gutierrez's views on the situation, and he said that after shouting at the customer, he eventually left the bar but shouting at customers is something he doesn't like. However, this time the situation was different. "It's something you just pick up from mentor bartenders. Eventually you become pretty good at reading people, body language etc. This guy was giving off very weird vibes for quite a while, kept an eye on him, try to give him a chance, try to let the girl tell him no and leave it at that," Gutierrez wrote.

The photo since being posted has been liked more than 206,000 times. Four days after the incident, the bartender tweeted that the sleazy customer came back to the bar for a beer but he refused to serve him.