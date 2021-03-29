Mohammad Anwar: Horrifying Video Shows Moment 2 Teen Girls Carjack and Kill Uber Eats Driver

A father-of-three working as an Uber Eats driver was killed in a suspected carjacking in Washington DC after two teenage girls allegedly tried to steal his car. Shocking new video shows the two teen girls stun-gunning and carjacking Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar, 66, and even trying to run away from the scene he lay dying on the Washington DC sidewalk.

The incident happened last week when Anwar was making deliveries for Uber Eats near Nationals Park in the district's Navy Yard neighborhood when the two teenage girls tried to steal his car. The two girls ages 13 and 15, have since been arrested and charged with murder. The video of the harrowing incident has since gone viral.

Shocking Death

The shocking video shows and records some of the final words spoken by Anwar, who died during the attack. Anwar, who immigrated from Pakistan is heard saying "This is my car!"

Anwar died after he was flung from the car onto a Washington DC sidewalk after the two teenage girls stun-gunned him and drove off with him. The slain driver continued to cling to the side of his Honda as the girls continued to drive, according to police.

The short 1:27-minute video clicked on a cellphone camera by one of the bystanders, shows Anwar standing to the side of the parked car. He seems to be trying to get one of the teens out from behind the wheel while the other, dressed in pink, can be seen in the passenger seat. The video posted on Twitter on Sunday has since gone viral.

"They're thieves!" Anwar is heard shouting as he leans into the dark-colored Honda, struggling with the teen in the passenger seat. "This is my car!" Seconds later, the driver's side car door is seen left open, with Anwar half out of the vehicle and shouting as the car speeds off.

Final Last Minutes

The speeding car with the door open then hits a nearby metal barrier and light pole, resulting in the open driver's side door to violently and repeatedly slam into Anwar's body and fatally injuring him. The car then picks up further speed and races down the block and disappears from sight, turning a corner onto N Street SE before the sounds of a crash send witnesses who were recording Anwar's struggle running toward the wreck-in-progress.

The most horrifying moment comes after that. The video, which continues, shows the car flipping as both the girls jump out of the vehicle and trying to flee. Anwar is lying face down on the sidewalk. He is surrounded by debris and can be seen struggling to move.

National Guardsmen near the scene of the crash detained the two girls before they could flee and held them until police arrived at the scene. Anwar died in hospital following the incident after suffering numerous broken bones and severe head trauma. He was making food deliveries at the time of the attack.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected carjackers are a 13-year-old girl from southeast DC and a 15-year-old girl from Fort Washington, Maryland. Neither of the girls has been named because they are juveniles.

Anwar's family members told WUSA9 that he immigrated to the US from Pakistan in 2014, and that he worked food delivery gigs to support his wife, children, and four grandchildren. It's unclear why the girls targeted Anwar, who picked them up at the Navy Yard Metro station around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and drove them a short distance to the vicinity of Nationals Park, near where the struggle began.

The teens made their initial court appearance on Wednesday. A judge ruled that they were a threat to the community and posed a flight risk so were detained until their next court appearance on March 31.