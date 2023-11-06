Who is Mark McNamara? San Jose Cop Who Shot Black Football Player K'aun Green Resigns After Hateful Racist Texts Surface

Mark McNamara, a San Jose cop, has resigned after his racist text messages, which included the N-word, surfaced during an investigation. McNamara, a six-year veteran was involved in the shooting of K'aun Green, a black college football player, after the latter had just broken up a fight, in March 2022.

Police Department Calls McNamara's Actions 'Disgusting and Horrible'

Insider reported that during an investigation conducted by the San Jose Police Department it was found that McNamara spoke about hating black people in a text message. The incident came to light during an internal investigation.

According to the outlet, in a statement San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata while admitting that the ex-cop's messages "demonstrated racial bias," said that it was disgusting and horrible that they had an officer that thought that way.

In one of the text messages released by the department, McNamara while appearing to be referring to Green, wrote, "N---- wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West. Not on my watch." It may be recalled according to the police, Green had disarmed another man involved in the fight but ended up being shot when police arrived and saw the gun in his hand.

Employee With Whom Messages Were Exchanged, Placed on Administrative Leave

The outlet further reported that in another string of messages about his conversation with Green's attorneys and the city's attorney following the lawsuit, McNamara wrote, "Finally had to tell this city attorney what's what. I'm like dude, I don't give a shit about this case. I'm white, he's black, he's gonna win. AND I DONT CARE. It's a bitch whatever they decide has no bearing on me what so ever. It's basically kangaroo court."

In another message, McNamara expresses an entitled and prejudiced perspective, suggesting that black men "should all be bowing to me and bringing me gifts... Otherwise he woulda lived a life of poverty and crime." Finally, in one explicit message, McNamara openly declares, "I hate black people."

Stating that there was zero tolerance for even a single expression of racial bias at the San José Police Department, Chief Mata said that the second employee, with whom the messages were exchanged, has been immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. "These messages came to light in the last few days and hours and that officer is no longer employed with the city," Mata went on to add.