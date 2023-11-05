Netanyahu Condemns Israeli Minister's Atomic Bomb Remarks

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel has condemned the statement made by heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu, who said that dropping an atomic bomb is a possible option in the Gaza Strip.

In a recent tweet on X, the prime minister's office of Israel said that the country is waging war against Hamas in accordance with international laws.

"Minister Amihai Eliyahu's statements are not based in reality. Israel and the IDF are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory," the prime minister's office said.

Eliyahu's controversial remarks

Earlier, in an interview with Radio Kol Berama, Eliyahu said that using an atomic bomb is a potential option in Gaza.

During the interview, Eliyahu also raised his objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza. "We wouldn't hand the Nazis humanitarian aid... there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza," said Eliyahu.

Talking about the civilians of Gaza, Eliyahu said: "They can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves."

According to a Times of Israel report, Eliyahu, of Itamar Ben Gvir's far-right party, is not part of the security cabinet which is involved in wartime decision-making.

War intensifies

On Sunday, 45 people were killed at a central Gaza refugee camp, as Israel intensified its attack to crush Hamas.

Meanwhile, evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday, Reuters reported.

Citing Egyptian sources, Reuters reported that the evacuations were suspended after an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people.

It should be noted that the Rafah crossing to Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel.